Ryan Reynolds Had The Perfect Three-Word Response After Deadpool And Wolverine Beat The Avengers For A Major Box Office Milestone

It would be a massive understatement to say that Deadpool & Wolverine has been one of the biggest box office success stories of 2024. Upon its release in July, the Shawn Levy-directed film notched one of the largest opening weekends for Marvel. It’s since continued to reach new financial-related heights and has now secured another impressive milestone. D&W has not usurped The Avengers for a new title, amongst the highest grossing superhero movies. With that, Ryan Reynolds took to social media to issue the perfect, three-word response.

Deadpool & Wolverine recently sat at $623 million domestically (as noted by The Numbers) and a bit more cash was added to that total days later With that, the movie has now moved ahead of The Avengers on the list of highest grossing superhero movies in the domestic market. More specifically, the gory and profane flick is now the fifth highest grossing Marvel Studios movie in the states as well as the fifth highest grossing comic book film of all time, domestically.

Ryan Reynolds – who’s quite active on social media – spotted the news on X and couldn’t help but share a reaction. The cheeky actor didn’t say too much but, as you would expect, he found the perfect way to commemorate his film’s latest achievement:

Shawarma for everyone!

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are surely aware that the Wade Wilso actor’s comment is a nod to the Avengers’ first cinematic outing. During the post-credits scene of Joss Whedon’s 2012 film, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes gather in a restaurant following the Battle of New York. It’s there that they solemnly chow down on shawarma, per a suggestion from Tony Stark. Given what Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Shawn Levy and their collaborators have accomplished with D&W, I’d definitely say they’ve earned the right to celebrate in that way as well.

The box office receipts for the latest MCU film have been absolutely extraordinary. After dominating for several weeks, Deadpool & Wolverine hit $1 billion worldwide in early August. It’s also since become the highest R-rated movie of all time, beating 2019’s Joker to take that crown. Said milestone drew a response from the director of that DC film, Todd Phillips, who celebrated the success of Marvel’s multiversal road trip movie. Needless to say, this film has made quite the impression.

At this point, Wade Wilson and Logan’s wild cinematic outing may not top films headlined by Spider-Man, Black Panther and more. However, the movie will surely rake a bit more cash as its theatrical run comes to a close. I knew the film would be successful, but I never could’ve predicted that it would hit the box office this hard. Seriously, with all of this success, I’m hopeful that Ryan Reynolds and his team will get together and have some kind of party – one that includes plenty of shawarma.

If you’ve yet to see it, you can still check out Deadpool & Wolverine in theaters now alongside other entries on the 2024 movie schedule. You can also stream the first two films in the franchise, The Avengers as well as the Marvel movies in order using a Disney+ subscription.