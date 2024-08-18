Todd Phillips Responds After Seeing Deadpool And Wolverine’s Success And, Of Course Fans Have All The Joker 2 Comments

Deadpool & Wolverine struck the box office like a bolt of lightning upon its opening weekend weeks ago, and it’s kept up that momentum since then. It’s already become one of the latest 2024 movie schedule entries to hit $1 billion globally, and it recently secured another record as well. As it stands, the Marvel Studios production is now the highest grossing R-rated movie of all time. Todd Phillips’ Joker previously held that title and, upon his movie being usurped, the filmmaker responded with a kind message. Additionally, fans shared plenty of comments about the upcoming sequel to Phillips’ DC Comics film.

News of D&W’s new record dropped this weekend and, needless to say, it marks a major moment amid the film’s theatrical run. Upon seeing the news, Todd Phillips took to Instagram to react. The Hangover director not only shared a screenshot of a headline bearing the news, but he also dropped a funny photo of Deadpool dancing on the iconic Joker steps. In addition, Philips expressed his awe over the accomplishment via the following message:

Have to tip my hat to [Ryan Reynolds] and [Shawn Levy] for this absolute steam roller of a movie. We knew it was gonna be big, but this is too much. 😂 Congrats to everyone involved!! 🫡

It was certainly sweet of the Old School filmmaker to give that shoutout. Also, I’m curious as to where he acquired that photo of Wade Wilson dancing on the steps. (Now, I kind of want to see that sequence on the big screen). But, the picture aside, what makes this post particularly sweet is that Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy spotted it and shared a lovely reply:

Thank you, [Todd Phillips]! Cannot WAIT to see what delicious madness you've cooked up for us next...!

Based on the exchange, this definitely seems to be a case of “game recognizes game,” if you ask me. And Shawn Levy is far from the only person who seems to be excited for the forthcoming Joker: Folie à Deux . A plethora of fans took to the comments of the Due Date director’s post to hype up the upcoming DC movie . If anything, it sounds like they’re confident that the movie will retake the title that the Oscar-winning first entry in the Joaquin Phoenix-led franchise just lost. Take a look:

Congrats but not for long, we know what’s coming in October 🔥 - @jokerisjoaquin

Fantastic film, but we know what’s to come in October. Patiently waiting. - @stormvisuals

We did it first and with less money. - @kingkylie_jdoll

Love it! Now let’s break that record with joker 2!!! Hyped. Love both these franchises. - @thegeekstrong

Joker 2 is going to take it up again 🃏🫡🔥 - @alex.sjg01

It’d be fair to say that Todd Phillips’ latest film does have a chance at taking back the title. 2019’s Joker conjured up a serious storm at the box office, finishing its theatrical run with $1.079 billion globally. At the time, the psychological thriller became the first R-rated film to accomplish such a feat. One could argue that there’s even more hype surrounding the new movie, as the Folie à Deux trailer has many transfixed by the big musical numbers and spectacle. Adding to the anticipation is the fact that Lady Gaga was added to the Joker 2 cast as Harley Quinn.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman can certainly draw audiences to the theaters, but I’d imagine that Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga will have no trouble doing that this fall as well. Regardless of whether Todd Phillips’ sequel manages to earn Deadpool & Wolverine’s newly achieved title, I’m just glad to see that there’s such respect between Philips and Shawn Levy.

Joker: Folie à Deux is set to hit theaters on October 4, and the first film is currently available to stream with a Max subscription . You can also check out Deadpool & Wolverine in cinemas nationwide now.