Marvel Rumor Claims The Studio Is Going All In On Deadpool And Wolverine, And I Totally Get It

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly expanding, thanks to new projects arriving in both theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fans who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have seen some recent projects fail, while Deadpool & Wolverine broke records at the box office. A Marvel rumor claims the studio is going all in on Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's characters, and I totally get it.

Deadpool 3 being so wildly successful stands in juxtaposition to box office bombs like The Marvels, which seemed to put a spotlight on how the MCU has struggled in post-Avengers: Endgame. There have been some speculation about how Deadpool & Wolverine will factor into upcoming Marvel movies, and a new rumor (via SHH) claims that Marvel is planning a bonafide trilogy for Jackman and Reynolds. Since Shawn Levy's threequel was such a return to form, I think this makes a great deal of sense.

Since this is only a rumor, we should take this report with a grain of salt until the studio comment one way or another. Still, Deadpool 3's success stands out among projects like Eternals, Ant-Man 3, and Thor: Love and Thunder which failed to truly resonate with audiences. Add in The Marvels' box office bomb, which directly proceeded Deadpool & Wolverine), and the writing was seemingly on the wall.

Fans have waited years to finally see Logan and Wade Wilson finally join on the fun of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While this couldn't happen due to legal reasons, Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox and its properties finally opened this door. And Deadpool 3 somehow managed to live up to all that hype.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Of course, there are a number of other rumors about Deadpool and Wolverine's future in the MCU. Another popular one is that the pair will appear in The Russo Brothers' forthcoming pair of blockbusters, Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. Since these titles are expected to be massive in scale and go across the multiverse, it really feels like just about anything could happen at this point.

The chemistry between Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds really leapt off the screen, which is a big reason why the third Deadpool movie worked. Add in the huge box office haul of the blockbuster, and it would stand to reason that Kevin Feige and company would want to keep this momentum going for developing projects. While Ryan Reynolds said he wasn't planning on a fourth movie anytime soon, perhaps he can be convinced. But I'm really hoping that he and Jackman get to have some crossovers in the upcoming Avengers films.

The next MCU movie hitting theaters is Captain America: Brave New World on February 14th.