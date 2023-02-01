Brie Larson Supported Her 'Soulmate' Samuel L. Jackson On Broadway, And The Marvels Can't Come Soon Enough

When actors play superheroes together, more often than not real-life friendships are formed. Within the MCU family, it’s hard not to love the bond between Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson, who were co-stars in 2019’s Captain Marvel and will be once more in one of this year’s upcoming Marvel movies , The Marvels. While we have to wait to see the duo return to the big screen, Larson is wasting no time by supporting the Nick Fury actor on Broadway.

Lately, Samuel L. Jackson has been on Broadway alongside John David Washington for the revival of August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson, which just concluded its run on Sunday. Brie Larson attended a performance and took to Instagram on Tuesday to share this “proud friend” post:

The Captain Marvel actors looked happy to be reunited as Brie Larson shared photos with Jackson, his wife LaTanya, Peacemaker’s Danielle Brooks (who also stars in the play) and actor/director Regina King. Larson sweetly referred to Jackson as her “soulmate” and congratulated the entire cast and crew of The Piano Lesson for putting on the show.

This revival of The Piano Lesson initially opened back in October, but was extended by popular demand until this week. Other famous people who have attended the play include Oprah Winfrey, Michelle Obama, Denzel Washington, Robert De Niro, Chris Rock, Natasha Lyonne, Billy Porter, Taraji P. Henson and Kerry Washington, per Broadway World .

As Samuel L. Jackson concludes his recent Broadway run with Brie Larson by his side, we’re getting ready for a 2023 comeback for Nick Fury in two different Marvel projects. The last time we saw Jackson’s Marvel character was during the end credits scene for Spider-Man: Far From Home , when it was revealed that Nick Fury had been off planet the whole time rather than giving mission orders to Spider-Man.

Nick Fury will first return for Secret Invasion this spring, which will see the Marvel character getting to be center stage for the very first time. Aside from that, Jackson confirmed back in 2021 that he was filming The Marvels alongside the Captain Marvel sequel’s stacked cast . We can’t wait to see how he fits into a story that will see Carol Danvers meeting Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau, who is all grown up and has powers after the events of WandaVision, along with Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel, who is a Captain Marvel superfan.