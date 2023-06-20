Samuel L. Jackson Clears Up Nick Fury’s Current Relationship With Carol Danvers When Secret Invasion Starts

This week the new Marvel Disney+ series, Secret Invasion will debut and finally give us a look at what’s going on with Nick Fury following the events of Avengers: Endgame. We’ve only had the briefest glimpses of him at this point, that were not Skrulls in disguise. But Fury is still keeping tabs on the galaxy, and that apparently includes one Carol Danvers.

Chronologically speaking, Nick Fury’s story started when he met Carol Danvers, and that relationship proved quite important at the end of the Marvel Cinematic’s Universe's Phase Three. But quite a lot has happened since then, so just what is their relationship now? CinemaBlend’s own Sean O’Connell had a chance to speak with Samuel L. Jackson ahead of Secret Invasion, and he explained that Fury and Danvers are keeping in touch. Jackson told us…

It’s still a wonderful relationship. They’re in touch. He knows where she is and what she’s doing, for a change. He knows she’s not in some galaxy far, far away.

We know from the trailer for The Marvels, which will we assume follows the events of Secret Invasion, that Nick Fury will play a role in the new movie as well. That film will reunite Danvers and Fury on screen for the first time since Captain Marvel. They did appear alongside each other in Endgame, though they didn't actually chop it up. Of course, that doesn’t mean these two are close friends.

Samuel L. Jackson’s own comments on Fury knowing what Danvers is up to “for a change” indicates that during the events of Phase Three, that may not have been the case. One might think that their busy schedules could have put a strain on a relationship. We don’t really see Fury and Danvers together in The Marvels trailer much, which could mean something. But all in all, the fact is that we don’t know how the events of the last several years have impacted their relationship.

But it sounds like Nick will be aware of what Carol Danvers is doing in The Marvels movie, which likely means he knows just how serious it is when her powers get entangled with those of Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau. And the results of said ordeal could mean potential problems for whatever mission Captain Marvel is currently on.

The Marvels will be something of a functional sequel to Captain Marvel but, considering that it will follow the events of the Secret Invasion Marvel show, it will likely be something of a sequel to that series as well -- as far as what’s going on with Nick Fury anyways. It will certainly be interesting to see what the new Disney+ series puts Fury through, and where he winds up following its events. With two more super-powered people helping out Danvers, it seems likely Fury will be less necessary, but if the two really are still good friends, they'll likely still be counting on each other.

Secret Invasion premieres on June 21, so make sure you have a Disney+ subscription so that you can stream it. And The Marvels opens in theaters on November 10 as part of the schedule of 2023 new movie releases.