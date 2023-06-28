Secret Invasion Revealed A Major Nick Fury Secret, And I'm Here For It

Major spoilers for the latest episode of Secret Invasion, “Promises,” lie ahead, so read on at your own risk.

After Marvel Studios announced Secret Invasion , fans had a number of reasons to be excited. It was said to take inspiration from a beloved comic book story and feature a grounded and gritty conspiracy story akin to Captain America: The Winter Soldier among other things. But above all, it was sold as a starring vehicle for Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury, who’s taking on a Skrull invasion as the trailers have teased . Well, after two episodes, that’s already proving to be the case, as the show wastes no time challenging what viewers know about the former S.H.I.E.L.D. director. The second episode solidified that notion by revealing a major secret about Fury, and I have to say, I’m here for it.

What Did Fans Learn About Nick Fury, Thanks To This Latest Episode?

Nick was introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe over 15 years ago, and he remains one of its most mysterious characters. As Tony Stark said in 2012’s The Avengers, “his secrets have secrets.” Seeing that this series is taking time to flesh him out more than ever before, it was probably just a matter of time before something new was divulged about the man. Well, it happened, folks. Those who watched through the end of Secret Invasion’s second episode now know that there’s a Mrs. Fury – and she’s a Skrull.

In the final scene of “Promises,” a dejected Fury, who’s in London, drives to an undisclosed location. Scenes of the trip are eventually inter-spliced with a house, where a female Skrull is preparing a meal. Fury eventually arrives at the normal-looking home, where he’s greeted by the woman, who’s taken on a human form.As they prepare to embrace for a kiss, she asks if he’s forgetting something. As a result, Nick steps out and grabs a wedding ring, before sliding it on his finger. He then returns to his spouse, who can be identified as the rumored Priscilla Fury.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

So yeah, this is a serious turn of events, to put it mildly. We’ve long been led to believe that the man who first assembled the Avengers had no one special in his life. Plus, as hardcore fans probably know, Fury has serious trust issues. Let’s not forgot that he also seemingly had no problem spending years away from his wife on Earth while he sought to establish S.A.B.E.R. Yes, he’s seemingly made references to a wife, as he did during Winter Soldier but, at the time, said comments only seemed to be employed as a method of concealing even bigger secrets.

It would appear, however, that he was able to make room in his life (and heart) for another. The development makes one wonder about a number of key details. For instance, when in the world did these two actually tie the knot? Could they have gotten married before the events of Iron Man, or did this happen sometime in the midst of the Infinity Saga. That question alone also leads to a number of other queries in regard to Priscilla’s relationship with some of the biggest moments in the MCU. And yes, one now has to wonder if the two actually have kids of their own. Depending on whey they got married, they may not have any biological children but, at the very least, they could’ve adopted (humans or Skrulls). This plot point may garner mixed feelings in some circles, though I just can’t help but be intrigued.

Why I’m Down For Nick Fury Having A Wife

The grizzled Fury may have a tough exterior but, at the end of the day, he seems to understand what a support system can do for someone. I mean, this is the same person who helped establish a covert setup for Clint and Laura Barton’s family. The notion of Nick having a shoulder of his own to lean on is just too sweet. Sure, he has a close bond with someone like Carol Danvers (and that relationship is apparently still intact as of Secret Invasion ). Though a spouse is much different from a buddy, as the former is meant to (theoretically) share the same roof with you and show unconditional love. I want to see a version of that marital concept applied to the Furys.

Of course, I’m also excited, because it feels like a given that Priscilla is going to bust her hubby’s chops when it’s warranted. This woman surely knows him better than anyone so, if – or when – she calls him out on his bull, she likely has the receipts to back it up. The interactions between the two are sure to be fun, and it wouldn’t be surprising if we see them kick some butt together.

There’s reason to be confident that Samuel L. Jackson and Charlayne Woodard will have great chemistry. Both are formidable actors in their own right and together, could deliver some compelling scenes. Things could get especially interesting if Mrs. Fury eventually finds herself torn between her loyalties to her husband and race. This is all conjecture right now, though, as we’ll just have to wait and see how things play out.

Yet what can be said is that the aged Nick Fury could really needs someone in his corner now. As of this episode, he’s been forsaken by the U.S. Government as learned through his heated conversation with James Rhodes. Let’s not forget that he’s also lost his right-hand in Maria Hill, who was killed during the Vossoyedineniye Square bombing in the premiere. The eye-patchless man on a mission can’t really trust anyone, and I’m eager to see how he’ll look to his wife for some serious support amid the crisis.

New episodes of Secret Invasion are available on Wednesdays for anyone with a Disney+ subscription. Keep an eye on the 2023 TV schedule for information on big premieres, and be sure to stay up on upcoming Marvel shows.