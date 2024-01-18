'It's All Wrong': Apparently The Avengers Almost Included A Totally Different Villain And One More Classic Marvel Hero Before Kevin Feige Stepped In
The original Avengers movie could have looked very different.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a behemoth force in the entertainment industry thanks to both movies and the live-action shows that are available with a Disney+ subscription. But Phase One was a huge risk, especially the very first Avengers movie, which was written and directed by Joss Whedon. And apparently The Avengers almost included a totally different villain and one more classic Marvel hero before Kevin Feige stepped in. Let's break it all down.
Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know what a cultural reset the original Avengers movie was. The crossover event was an ambitious step forward with serialized storytelling, and was a huge success. But in the book MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios, Whedon explained some of the variations to the story that came during the writing process. That includes a new villain and additional hero. In his words:
Is anyone else's head spinning? Clearly The Avengers went through a number of iterations before shooting finally began back in 2011. And that includes drafts were Loki was joined by the son of Obadiah Stane aka the villain the very first MCU movie Iron Man. Plus we might have been introduced to The Wasp years before Evangeline Lilly made her debut as Hope van Dyne in Ant-Man.
It's fascinating to get this peek behind the curtain on The Avengers, especially considering how Whedon's scrapped ideas would have affected upcoming Marvel movies that came after. In the end, the right decisions were probably made, and a new blockbuster franchise was born.
It's hard to imagine The Avengers without Black Widow, but it sounds like scheduling made that a very real possibility for a period of time-- despite Scarlett Johansson's debut in Iron Man 2. And if that happened, Whedon would have brought in The Wasp. Although I'm curious about who could have gotten that role if that plan moved forward.
Aside from Wasp, it's fascinating to hear that there were concerns about Tom Hiddleston's Loki being the only villain in The Avengers. He's had a legendary tenure as the God of Mischief, cumulating in Loki Season 2's finale. Still, I think that bringing Obadiah Stane's son into the narrative would have been interesting, especially since it offered a connection to the MCU's very first villain. Perhaps those plans can come together sometime in the future.
More insider information can be found in MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studio, which is available for purchase now. The next MCU movie hitting theaters is Deadpool 3 on July 26th. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your nextmovie experience.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
Most Popular
By Laura Hurley
By Laura Hurley
By Laura Hurley
By Laura Hurley
By Adam Holmes
By Riley Utley