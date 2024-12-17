There's A New Rumor About Chris Evans And Other Returning Avengers: Doomsday Characters, And If It's True, I'm Hyped

The ending of Avengers: Endgame saw the culmination of more than a decade of story-building, and fans were left speculating about Chris Evans’ future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fast forward to the 2024 movie schedule, and the actor’s Marvel ties seem far from over. After the actor made a surprise appearance as Johnny Storm (The Human Torch) in Deadpool & Wolverine, fresh rumors suggest Evans will return for the upcoming Marvel movie Avengers: Doomsday — but this time, he might be pulling double duty as multiple characters across the multiverse -- and I’m beyond hyped.

While details about the upcoming Avengers 5 remain scarce, a new scoop from The Cosmic Circus — who hosted a Q&A with insider Alex Perez — suggests we could see a lot of familiar faces pulling double duty — including Chris Evans himself. For Evans, this rumor suggests that he’ll be reprising not just his iconic role as Steve Rogers but potentially multiple characters across the multiverse.

Yep, that’s right. We fans could be getting multiple versions of his Marvel roles, such as Johnny Storm from Fox’s Fantastic Four films, and possibly some more obscure variants we’ve yet to meet.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Before you roll your eyes and shout “fan service!” at your screen, look at how Marvel has been handling its multiverse storytelling lately. From Spider-Man: No Way Home to the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine, it’s clear the studio isn’t just stuffing legacy characters into films for cheap applause. These appearances are built to carry emotional weight and serve the larger narrative. If The House of Ideas continues this trend, the former Cap actor's return as multiple characters could be more than just a wink at fans — it could reshape the slate of upcoming Marvel movies in surprising ways.

The Doomsday title already has Marvel fans buzzing about the high stakes and, according to Perez, the film will dive deep into multiversal chaos. With incursions threatening to collapse realities — a plot teased heavily in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — heroes and villains alike will collide from countless universes. And here’s the kicker: some returning characters won’t be who we remember them as.

Perez hinted that variants will play a massive role in Doomsday, meaning not all familiar faces are friends. Imagine Evans showing up as Steve Rogers from an alternate universe — only this version isn’t wielding the shield as Cap but as a Hydra-aligned villain, Captain Hydra. On the flip side, there’s the rumored possibility of seeing Evans back in his fiery form as Johnny Storm. I don’t know about you, but the idea of seeing Evans banter with himself as two drastically different Marvel characters has me downright giddy.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios YouTube)

Evans isn’t the only name being floated for Doomsday’s multiversal madness. Rumors about Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark coming back have been swirling for months, and Perez backs up that RDJ’s return could have similar multiverse-driven stakes. Combine these two Marvel titans with other potential returning faces like Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man, and you’ve got a movie event that could rival Avengers: Endgame in terms of emotional payoff and sheer spectacle.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

One concern that’s come up among MCU fans is whether these legacy returns will overshadow the Phase 4 and 5 heroes. Perez assures fans that characters like Shang-Chi, Kate Bishop, and America Chavez will have significant roles in Avengers: Doomsday. If Marvel has proven anything, they can balance screen time for a massive roster — as seen in Infinity War and Endgame.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, the idea of Chris Evans (and possibly other Avengers) taking on multiple roles is a tantalizing prospect. Marvel’s Multiverse Saga is shaping into an audacious, character-packed journey, and Doomsday could be the crown jewel. If these rumors are true, seeing Evans face off against — or alongside — his other Marvel personas might just blow the doors off the theater.

Take this with a grain of salt until Marvel makes it official. But if even half of these rumors come to fruition, I can’t help but be hyped for what’s next in the MCU.

While you wait for more Avengers news, check our 2025 movie schedule to see what upcoming superhero movies are headed to a theater near you. You can also stream Chris Evans' Deadpool & Wolverine cameo now with a Disney+ subscription.