Thor: Love And Thunder’s Tessa Thompson Clarifies Comments About Valkyrie’s Powers

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always growing, and there are a number of highly anticipated blockbusters coming down the line over the next few years. Chief among them is Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder, which marks the first time a hero will be given a fourth solo movie. And actress Tessa Thompson has clarified comments about Valkyrie’s powers .

Tessa Thompson made her MCU debut in Thor: Ragnarok, before reprising her role in Avengers: Endgame. She recently spoke about her character’s powers, and seemingly revealed new abilities that Valkyrie would have in Love and Thunder. But she’s since clarified what she meant, posting on social media:

(Image credit: Instagram)

Well, there you have it. Looks like the abilities Tessa Thompson mentioned aren’t going to be part of Thor: Love and Thunder, but were simply references to the character’s life on the page. That being said, there’s no telling what Taika Waitti has up his sleeve for the highly anticipated Marvel blockbuster.

Tessa Thompson’s comments come from her personal Instagram story, which the Westworld actress shared with her whopping 2.9 million followers. While some fans were excited to learn that her Asgardian hero would have wild new abilities in Thor: Love and Thunder, that might not be the case. Still, smart money says she has a major role to play in the mysterious Marvel project.

For those unfamiliar, some comments made by Tessa Thompson about Valkyrie started circulating the internet last week. While describing her signature MCU character , she mentioned some powers that fasn hadn’t seen on the big screen. As such, the fandom thought said abilities would be making their debut in Thor: Love and Thunder. She previously recalled,

She has weird skills, to be honest. She can sense when someone is close to death, and she takes them into Valhalla, which is essentially the afterlife. She can revive people. But when she revives people, sometimes she ends up in their body. It's a weird thing. It can be quite erotic. And then she has superhuman strength and is essentially God.

The MCU’s Valkyrie has certainly proven herself super powerful, single-handedly destroying a Chitauri Leviathan in the final battle of Avengers: Endgame. But reviving the dead and bringing the nearly dead into the afterlife? That sounded like a bold departure from the Thor character we’ve come to know and love.

When we last saw Valkyrie at the end of Avengers: Endgame, she was given the title of King of New Asgard, allowing Chris Hemsworth’s Thor to depart into space with the Guardians of the Galaxy. Her role in Love and Thunder is a mystery, but Tessa Thompson has expressed interest in her character finding her queen. We’ll just have to wait and see if she was able to convince Taika Waititi of that plot line.

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently set to arrive in theaters on July 8th, 2022. As such, the marketing and footage should hopefully arrive sooner rather than later. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.