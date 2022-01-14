Thor: Love And Thunder’s Tessa Thompson Reveals New Abilities For Valkyrie

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always growing and expanding, and Phase Four has been no exception in that regard. There are a number of highly anticipated projects coming down the line, including Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love And Thunder. And Valkyrie actress Tessa Thompson recently revealed new abilities for her signature character.

Tessa Thompson made her MCU debut as Valkyrie in Thor: Ragnarok, before eventually crossing over to the wild events of Avengers: Endgame. Fans are excited to see her back for the new sequel, especially since she was named King of Asgard . Thompson recently spoke about her hero, mentioning some abilities we haven’t seen on the big screen yet. Check it out below,

She has weird skills, to be honest. She can sense when someone is close to death, and she takes them into Valhalla, which is essentially the afterlife. She can revive people. But when she revives people, sometimes she ends up in their body. It's a weird thing. It can be quite erotic. And then she has superhuman strength and is essentially God.

I don’t know about you, but suddenly Thor: Love and Thunder feels even farther away. Because it turns out that Valkyrie has even more superpowers than we realized in her first two appearances. We’ll just have to wait and see how she’s been using said powers for those she’s ruling over in New Asgard.

Tessa Thompson’s comments to W Magazine are sure to pique the interest of the countless Marvel fans out there. While Valkyrie is one of the last characters to join the fray at the end of Phase Three, fans responded to her tragic backstory and path to redemption. Did she personally bring her fellow Valkyries to Valhalla after being massacred by Cate Blanchett’s Hela? We’ll just have to wait and see.

Since Tessa Thompson opened up about these unseen powers for Valkyrie, smart money says we’ll see them in action throughout the course of Thor’s upcoming fourth solo movie. The contents of Taika Waititi’s sophomore effort in the MCU have been kept under wraps, but there are a number of theories and rumors currently circulating the internet. Some of which he’s already addressed directly.

Valkyrie possibly getting new abilities is just one reason why Thor: Love and Thunder looks like it’s going to be an absolutely wild ride when it finally hits theaters. Some other big concepts the movie is dealing with are Jane Portman’s transformation into Mighty Thor , as well as the inclusion of the Guardians of the Galaxy. No wonder anticipation for the upcoming blockbuster is so high