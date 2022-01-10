Looks Like Thor Is Getting Wild New Armor In Love And Thunder

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always growing, and Phase Four has been full of new characters and wild twists. One of the most highly anticipated movies coming down the line is Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder. Some possible looks for the movie have been “leaked”, and it seems like Thor is getting wild new armor in the Love and Thunder.

Fans can’t wait to see what Taika Waititi has in store with Thor: Love and Thunder, especially since the blockbuster will include the Guardians of the Galaxy and Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster. Not much is known about the upcoming sequel, but possible promotional images of Chris Hemsworth’s new costumes have started arriving online. The latest includes some glorious armor for the God of Thunder, check it out below:

Leaked poster shows new Thor and Jane Foster armour, plus a potential new Black Panther 👀 pic.twitter.com/tvYlJLldkqJanuary 7, 2022 See more

I mean, how cool is that? While it’s still unclear if this golden-clad costume will actually appear in Thor: Love and Thunder, it’s definitely a stunning look. Let’s just hope for some official confirmation or information about the highly anticipated Marvel movie sooner rather than later. After all, it’s only a few months away from theaters.

The above image comes to us from Twitter , and is sure to quickly go viral as a result. In it we see Thor rocking an awesome helmet, which is definitely new for Chris Hemsworth’s signature Marvel character. What’s more, you can see Mighty Thor aka Natalie Portman’s character right beside him. But the question is: are these actually the costumes the pair will be wearing in Taika Waititi’s second MCU effort?

Just last week possible promo images from Thor: Love and Thunder circulated the internet, showing Thor and Jane Foster side by side. But this helmeted, golden look wasn’t included. While it’s still possible that the images are fake, they certainly look like they’d fit in well within the look of the overall MCU. Hopefully some footage from the project comes sooner rather than later.

Since Spider-Man: No Way Home is in the rear view , the countless Marvel fans out there are looking to the future of the MCU. A number of leaks from Thor: Love and Thunder came out as it was filming, thanks to paparazzi photos which caught actors like Melissa McCarthy and Natalie Portman on set. And since the mysterious fourth installment in the franchise has so much going for it, fans are eager for some concrete information about its contents.

As previously mentioned, one of the most discussed aspects of Thor: Love and Thunder online has circulated around the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster. She was noticeably absent throughout Phase Three, and this time she’ll be back and transforming into Mighty Thor. She’ll presumably be wielding Mjolnir throughout the movie, while Portman also let slip that Jane will be battling cancer as well.