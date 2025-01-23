That Time Chris Evans Got Real About The Weirdness Of Filming Marvel Movies For So Long: 'No Disrespect'

Chris Evans has been a huge star for many years now, and a lot of that is due to his time appearing in a lot of Marvel movies as Steve Rogers, a.k.a. Captain America. Though he also starred in other films during his run as the character, with Captain America: The First Avenger debuting in 2011 and his final appearance being in The Avengers: Endgame in 2019, the star of the upcoming rom-com, Materialists , spent some major time over about a decade working on nothing but superhero films. And, he eventually got real about the weirdness of filming Marvel movies for so long.

What Did Chris Evans Say About The Weirdness Of Filming Marvel Movies For So Long?

If you watch the Marvel movies in order , a huge chunk of those films will feature a major appearance from Chris Evans as the First Avenger. We know that the process of working on an MCU movie can be rewarding, but difficult in odd ways, like how “exhausting” ADR of grunts can be , but during a Variety Actors on Actors conversation with fellow Marvel superhero Scarlett Johansson, Evans spoke out about how weird filming those movies can be, and noted:

There’s a lot of things about those movies where it’s not just the actual filmmaking process. It’s very start, stop, start, stop with little bits and pieces of the action. Plus, it’s roles that we’ve played for a really long time, really familiar. No disrespect to those movies — I love those movies — but to come off of them and have a completely different approach to find a character, to collaborating with other artists, it’s just unchartered waters coming off a Marvel movie. It’s just exciting to get a change of pace.

His revelation was prompted by Johansson talking about the “often tedious days of whatever” they went through while making their superhero blockbusters “where you have to be in it for these little segments of time.” Neither of them specified what that entailed, but I can imagine that filming big action set pieces and anything involving green screen or other special effects likely required quite a bit of starting and stopping.

Another challenge that I know I hadn’t thought about would be getting into the groove of filming movies away from Marvel. Not only did the recently bearded Evans have to adjust to “a completely different approach” when it came to things like finding his character when working on projects like Knives Out, but since his time at the superhero factory, he’s also had to figure out how to collaborate with a totally new group of actors, directors, and behind-the-scenes talent, after having the MCU as sort of a home base for so many years.

Luckily, the Red One star is a total pro and has, seemingly, had no problems with his “exciting” new “change of pace” over the last several years. We don’t know if he’ll ever join any upcoming Marvel movies right now, but at least we know that Evans will probably be on our screens for a long time to come.