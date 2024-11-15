Chris Evans Finally Reveals Why He Grew Out His Magnificent Beard, But I’m Way More Here For The Fan Comments

The Red One press tour has been full of fun moments from the all-star cast that includes Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans, and Lucy Liu. Even with the cute cast camaraderie, the elephant in the room has to be addressed… Evans’ beard. The Captain America actor has been rocking a professorial beard and and a longer haircut while promoting his new film, and fans can not get enough. Now the movie star is addressing his new look, and explained why he decided to grow out his beard.

This look caused quite the stir online, especially as the actor has been known for his clean shaven, clean cut look for years. He seems to be shaking things up, pairing his beard and long hair with glasses in many of his most recent appearances. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight , Evans revealed his new studious look can be credited to an upcoming role of his. He said:

[It’s for] a job I’m working on. It’s a film called Sacrifice with Anya Taylor-[Joy], John Malkovich…not bad!”

Sounds like he’s in pretty good company for the upcoming film. According to the movie’s logline, Sacrifice is about a glamorous charity event that descends into chaos when a radical group storms in who have the intent of seizing a mystical artifact linked to a prophecy. Along with Malkovich, and Taylor-Joy, the movie also includes Salma Hayek, Sam Richardson, and pop star Charli XCX. Not a lot is known about Chris Evans’s role in particular, but considering the beard and the haircut, I’m hoping he’s playing an “Indiana Jones” professor type. He certainly would look the part.

I’m clearly not the only one who thinks so, as many have echoed the same sentiment. His new style can be described as “English Teacher chic” and fans seem to be into it. They have been posting their thoughts on X about the beard. And with this kind of attention, Evans may have to consider keeping the beard even after Sacrifice finishes shooting. You can see some of their thoughts from both X and Instagram below:

@Ahr0deriques: Whatever university he’s teaching at sign me up. 🤣🤤

@Mrspacetti: This is the sexiest he has ever been. Approved!

@evanscontent: Need someone to cast Chris Evans as a professor STAT

@francisdominiic: CHRIS EVANS LOOKS SO GOOD!!!! LIKE ENGLISH TEACHER KINDA FINE!!!! 😭😭😭😭😭🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹

Clearly, the fans are obsessed, and this Red One press tour has put the whole thing on display. Evans taking a break from filming to promote the latest Christmas film means that fans will get to experience his wonderful beard at least for the foreseeable future. And after that, the beard will make its big screen debut in Sacrifice. We’ve seen Evans with a beard before in Avengers: Infinity War and Snowpiercer, but there’s something about this look that is really striking a cord. The glasses are another nice touch, pulling the whole thing together, and showing that the formal Marvel star is taking himself seriously as he’s transitioning into the next phase of his career.

You can see Chris Evans in his latest film, Red One , which is being released in theaters nationwide, and will likely be available for Amazon Prime subscribers before the holiday season. Fans can also see him and his viral beard in Sacrifice, which is in the midst of filming and is expected to head to the big screen sometime in the near future. For more information on other exciting films landing in cinemas soon, make sure to consult our 2024 movie release schedule .