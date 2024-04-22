Tom Holland Offers Update On Spider-Man 4 And His Future As Peter Parker

Spider-Man is one of the most popular superheroes of all time, which is why the web slinger has been adapted for film a number of times for film and TV. Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know the latest actor to take on the mantle is Tom Holland, whose performances in the MCU can be streamed with a Disney+ subscription. And Holland recently offered an update about a fourth Spider-Man movie, and his overall future as Peter Parker.

The ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home offered a huge twist, with all of Peter's loved ones and fellow heroes forgetting their memories of him. The movie offered a possible finale for the character, which is why fans have been curious about if/when Holland will return in an upcoming Marvel movie. The actor recently spoke to Deadline about what's happening behind the scenes, addressing his return to Spidey with:

The simple answer is that I’ll always want to do Spider-Man films. I owe my life and career to Spider-Man. So the simple answer is yes. I’ll always want to do more.

Well, that's definitely a good sign. Some fans worried that Holland might be done with playing Spider-Man, after the ending of No Way Home offered him a potential way out. But it sounds like the Uncharted actor is committed to suiting back up... eventually.

While he didn't offer a timeline about when Spider-Man 4 might actually begin production, it sounds like there are some plans being formed behind the scenes. In the same interview, Holland explained how the wild twists and emotional finale of No Way Home raised the stakes of the fourth movie, offering:

We have the best in the business working toward whatever the story might be. But until we’ve cracked it, we have a legacy to protect. The third movie was so special in so many ways that we need to make sure we do the right thing.

He's not wrong. Peter made a huge sacrifice by letting his fellow Avengers as well as MJ and Ned forget about him completely. This protected his friends from being targeted by villains, but left him totally alone after the death of Aunt May. So it has to be the right story to continue that narrative. Tom Holland explained how the upcoming fourth movie has already been different for him, offering:

This is the first time in this process that I’ve been part of the creative so early. It’s just a process where I’m watching and learning. It’s just a really fun stage for me. Like I said, everyone wants it to happen. But we want to make sure we’re not overdoing the same things

The timeline of when this might happen is unclear, but it's exciting that so much care is being taken with the upcoming fourth Spider-Man movie. Although given the box office failure of The Marvels and Ant-Man 3, the studio might want to bring back a beloved character like Holland's Peter Parker sooner rather than later.

The next MCU movie hitting theaters is Deadpool & Wolverine on July 26th. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates.