Vanessa In Deadpool 3? Morena Baccarin Talks Texts With Ryan Reynolds About What's Going On With The Sequel

The wait has been long between the release of Deadpool 2 in 2018 and the planned Deadpool 3, but at least the production took a big step forward in its development this month when it was announced that Free Guy and The Adam Project’s Shawn Levy has been hired to direct Deadpool 3 . Following the hire, a member of the Deadpool cast has questions (just like us) about whether she’ll return.

We’re referring to Morena Baccarin, who played Wade Wilson’s love interest Vanessa in both Deadpool movies. Considering the last appearance of Ryan Reynolds’ Marvel hero saw him saving his girlfriend with Cable’s time-jumping device, anything is possible. Here’s what Baccarin recently said regarding the question:

I hope I get to be in it. I don’t know. They’re very, very annoyingly tight lipped. I text Ryan every six months, and I’m like ‘What’s going onnnn?’ He’s like, ‘Hey, how are you? How’s your family?’ I’m like, ‘Not what I’m asking youuuu!'

For the four years Deadpool 3 has technically been in the works, we've learned very little about the project , and per Morena Baccarin’s comments to The Wrap , she knows just as much as we do. The actress shared that she’s been pressing Ryan Reynolds, who also co-writes and produces the Deadpool movies, but she hasn’t been able to penetrate through that steel trap of information from him.

In Deadpool 2, Morena Baccarin didn’t get much screen time, which the actress admitted to being “disappointed” about following the movie’s release. Also, Vanessa is killed off early in the Deadpool sequel, but perhaps the Deadpool 2 end credit scenes can offer some hope for Vanessa’s future in the franchise.

When Ryan Reynolds last portrayed the Merc with the Mouth, Disney and Fox were separate studios, but the two studios eventually merged in 2019 . Following that, Deadpool is expected to join the MCU somehow, while Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has assured fans that Deadpool 3 will be R-rated just like its predecessors.

Ryan Reynolds is fresh off working with Shawn Levy on two successful (and more family-oriented movies) Free Guy and The Adam Project. Deadpool 3 will mark Levy’s first time directing a movie starring Wade Wilson following Tim Miller tackling the 2016 movie and David Leitch helming Deadpool 2. It sounds like Deadpool 3 is a project that is still being developed behind the scenes, and we’ll have to wait and see whether Morena Baccarin returns with other familiar faces within the cast.