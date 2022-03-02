Morena Baccarin: What To Watch If You Like The Deadpool Star

It is an absolute joy to see Morena Baccarin back on TV again leading The Endgame cast as criminal mastermind Elena Fedorova. Once again, she proves to be the MVP of just about every project she is associated with, from stealing scenes in Deadpool and its sequel to… well, doing the same thing in several other superhero movies and TV shows.

Of course, the Brazilian native's association with various comic book adaptations is not the only reason she has acquired undisputed status as a “Geek Goddess.” Let’s take a deep dive into more of the best Morena Baccarin movies and TV shows available to stream or digitally rent right now, starting with the series that really made her a star in the first place.

(Image credit: Fox)

Firefly (Hulu, Tubi)

With government agents hot on their trail, a mismatched crew of outlaws (led by Nathan Fillion’s Cap. Mal Reynolds) find danger, prosperity, and close kinship with one another while traveling the further reaches of the galaxy.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Morena Baccarin: While this inventive, sci-fi twist on the Western genre was not quite the success it deserved to be (Fox cancelled it after 11 episodes in 2003), the series’ subsequent, enduringly loyal cult following made beloved stars out of the Firefly cast, including Morena Baccarin as a lovely escort named Inara Serra.

Stream Firefly on Hulu.

Stream Firefly on Tubi.

Buy Firefly on Amazon.

(Image credit: Universal)

Serenity (Amazon Rental)

The cat and mouse game between a crew of mismatched outlaws and government agents hot on their trail reaches its peak when an assassin (Chiwetel Ejiofor) invades their ship with ruthless intent to capture its telepathic passenger, River (Summer Glau).

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Morena Baccarin: Morena Baccarin would reprise her role as Inara Serra, along with the rest of the Firefly crew, in this equally action-packed and emotionally impactful feature-length continuation of the short-lived, but much-loved, series’ story that was theatrically released 2005 and is named after Cap. Mal’s ship, Serenity.

Rent/Buy Serenity on Amazon.

(Image credit: ABC)

V (Tubi)

Earth is shocked by the arrival of an extraterrestrial race that bears a humanoid appearance and relieved by their claims of peaceful intentions, until they begin to show signs of not being quite what they seem.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Morena Baccarin: Years after the cancellation of Firefly, Morena Baccarin would return to sci-fi television, but in a more prominent and also more insidious sort of role, in 2009’s V - ABC’s remake of another short-lived, cult favorite sci-fi TV show that itself was based on an acclaimed limited series

Stream V on Tubi.

Buy V on Amazon.

(Image credit: Disney / Fox)

The Deadpool Movies (Hulu)

After attempts to cure his cancer prove advantageous (immortality) and disastrous (ugliness), a sarcastic mercenary (Ryan Reynolds) with a unique awareness of his fictitious existence seeks to punish the man responsible for his new look (Ed Skrein) and, later, seeks to avenge a young mutant (Julian Dennison) targeted by a vengeful widower (Josh Brolin) from the future.

Why they are worth checking out if you like Morena Baccarin: One of Morena Baccarin’s most notable big screen roles to date is Vanessa Carlysle, the fiancée of the titular Merc with a Mouth in 2016’s hilarious Marvel Comics adaptation Deadpool, whom she would also reprise (with considerably less screen time) in the arguably funnier and more action-packed Deadpool 2 two years later.

Stream Deadpool on Hulu.

Rent/Buy Deadpool on Amazon.

Stream Deadpool 2 on Hulu.

Rent/Buy Deadpool 2 on Amazon.

(Image credit: Fox / DC Comics)

Gotham (Netflix)

A promising, young cop (Ben McKenzie) arrives in a metropolis overwrought with crime and corruption hoping to make a difference around the same time a wealthy child (David Mazouz) is driven to do the same thing after witnessing his parents’ murder.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Morena Baccarin: Before the Deadpool movies, Morena Baccarin would star in a number of other comic book adaptations - such as when she joined the Gotham cast as Leslie Thompkins, who eventually marries Jim Gordon (the actress’ real-life husband, Ben McKenzie) on this hit series the chronicles how Bruce Wayne became Batman, among other DC character origins.

Stream Gotham on Netflix.

Buy Gotham on Amazon.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Son Of Batman And Batman: Bad Blood (HBO Max)

Bruce Wayne (Jason O’Mara) learns that he has a son (Stuart Allan), who is trained to become the new Robin and, later, must enlist the help of Nightwing (Firefly’s Sean Maher) and newcomers Batwoman (Yvonne Strahovski) and Batwing (Gaius Charles) to locate his missing father.

Why they are worth checking out if you like Morena Baccarin: Leslie Thompkins is not the only Batman-related character played by Morena Baccarin, who also lent her voice to the role of the Dark Knight’s on and off lover (and mother of his child, Damian), Talia Al Ghul, in two DC animated movies: 2014’s Son of Batman and Batman: Bad Blood in 2016.

Stream Son of Batman on HBO Max.

Rent/Buy Son of Batman on Amazon.

Stream Batman: Bad Blood on HBO Max.

Rent/Buy Batman: Bad Blood on Amazon.

(Image credit: Quiver Distribution)

To Your Last Death (Tubi, Vudu, IMDb TV)

A woman faces off against the powerful Gamemaster (Morena Baccarin) and her own sadistic father (Ray Wise) in hopes to rescue her siblings, who have been unwillingly forced to participate in a series of deadly challenges.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Morena Baccarin: In 2019, Morena Baccarin gave one of her more underrated and deliciously wicked voice acting performances in To Your Last Death - a thrilling, animated action-horror hybrid that will certainly appeal to fans of the Saw movies or Squid Game on Netflix.

Stream To Your Last Death on Tubi.

Stream To Your Last Death on Vudu.

Stream To Your Last Death on IMDb TV.

Rent/Buy To Your Last Death on Amazon.

(Image credit: The CW / DC Comics)

The Flash (Netflix)

A freak accident involving a lightning bolt strike puts a young forensic scientist (Grant Gustin) into a coma, but wakes up with the ability to move faster than anyone else on Earth and uses his power to fight crime.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Morena Baccarin: In the same year that Morena Baccarin first played Talia Al Ghul, she also lent her voice to one of the most beloved DC TV shows, The Flash, in the uncredited role of an AI hidden in STAR Labs named Gideon, whom Barry Allen created in the future, for the first of 24 episodes (so far).

Stream The Flash on Netflix.

Buy The Flash on Amazon.

(Image credit: Showtime)

Homeland (Hulu)

A CIA operative (Emmy winner Claire Danes) will stop at nothing to prove that a recently released, American POW (Emmy winner Damian Lewis) has been brainwashed by his captors and is planning to engage an attack on the United States.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Morena Baccarin: In 2013, Morena Baccarin earned an Emmy nomination for her performance on the Homeland cast as a woman haunted by suspicions that her own husband is a terrorist on this harrowing hit Showtime original political drama inspired by the Israeli series Prisoners of War.

Stream Homeland on Hulu.

Buy Homeland on Amazon.

(Image credit: RLJE Films)

Last Looks (Amazon Rental)

A disgraced former LA detective (Charlie Hunnam) is thrown back into the game when he is asked to help investigate the murder of a woman whose prime suspect is her own husband (Mel Gibson) - an alcoholic, British actor who was supposedly too drunk the night of the crime to know if he is guilty or not.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Morena Baccarin: In 2021, Morena Baccarin starred in the quirky crime thriller Last Looks - based on the novel by Howard Michaeld Gould, who also wrote the screenplay - as a private eye, and the former lover of Hunnam’s character, who recruits him into strange the investigation.

Rent/Buy Last Looks on Amazon.

(Image credit: IFC Films)

Ode To Joy (Hulu)

A man (Martin Freeman) with a neurological disorder that causes him to faint when overcome with strong emotions, especially happiness, is put in an unfortunate situation when he meets the woman of his dreams.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Morena Baccarin: While not quite as well known for starring in romantic comedies, Morena Baccarin absolutely shines as the love interest to Martin Freeman’s luckless in love central character in 2019’s Ode to Joy - a fascinating and unique film loosely inspired by a true story.

Stream Ode To Joy on Hulu.

Rent/Buy Ode To Joy on Amazon.

(Image credit: STX Films)

Greenland (HBO Max)

As the fate of the world is threatened by an impending natural disaster, a man (Gerard Butler), his wife (Morena Baccarin), and their son (Roger Dale Floyd) struggle to survive as they search for sanctuary.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Morena Baccarin: After Ode to Joy, Morena Baccarin shared the screen with another fellow comic book movie star (300’s Butler) in the 2020 disaster movie favorite Greenland as Alison Garrity, whom she is slated to reprise in the upcoming sequel, Greenland: Migration.

Stream Greenland on HBO Max.

Rent/Buy Greenland on Amazon.

Other upcoming Morena Baccarin movies to look out for include another survival thriller called Beast, which will more of a one-woman show for the actress, and the spy thriller Tropico, also starring Pedro Pascal and Willem Dafoe. Fans can also watch the actress on The Endgame Mondays at 10/9 c on NBC or stream it on Peacock the next day.