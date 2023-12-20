When Marvel’s Thunderbolts Will Finally Start Filming, According To Wyatt Russell

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always expanding, thanks to movies as well as shows that are available with a Disney+ subscription . One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is Thunderbolts, which will unite various antagonists as one team. While Thunderbolts was delayed due the strikes, now we know when it will finally start filming, courtesy of actor Wyatt Russell.

What we know about Thunderbolts is limited, but it should be thrilling to see so many characters crossover in the blockbuster. That includes Wyatt Russell’s U.S. Agent, who debuted in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. He recently spoke to THR about his Marvel future, offering a timeline on when his first movie appearance might film. As he put it,

There's so much to play with John, and there's so much more to do with John. I'm so lucky to get to work with the kind of talent that I'm going to work with when Thunderbolts starts up in March or April. It just feels like we're going for something that has depth and something interesting to theorize about beyond just flying around and doing superhero stuff.

There you have it. It looks like Thunderbolts will finally begin filming in the spring of 2024, around either March or April. While it sounds like things are still partly up in the air, this offers a general timeline about when cameras will go up. And luckily for the fans, it’s pretty damn soon.

Russell seems hyped about working with the cast of Thunderbolts , which will bring his character from the TV to the silver screen. While the timeline might have ended up a bit delayed, clearly the plans are coming together at Marvel studios. And it should be fascinating to see what the story entails, and how the motley crew of villains ultimately becomes a team.

Thunderbolts (Image credit: Marvel Studios) Director: Jake Schreier Writer: Lee Sung Jin Cast: Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, David Harbour, Harrison Ford, Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Release Date/Platform: July 25th, 2025 in theaters.

While The Avengers formed in order to save Earth from Loki’s invasion, it’s unclear what set of circumstances will bring Thunderbolts together. Perhaps it’ll be against their will, with Julia Louis-Dreyfus’s Valentina manipulating them into joining a dangerous mission. After all, most of the team comes from different franchises and have never shared the screen together.

Those of us who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know that a few members of the Thunderbolts will have preexisting relationships. U.S. Agent and Bucky Barnes came to blows during The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, while Black Widow’s Yelena and Red Guardian were a family unit in the movie’s flashbacks. They united against the mysterious Taskmaster in that movie, who is also a member of the upcoming Marvel team.