Thunderbolts' David Harbour Has A Delightful Take On The MCU Movie Being Delayed

For a short while, it looked as though Thunderbolts, the developing summer 2024 movie from Marvel Studios, was going to be one of the few major films to go into production during the on-going WGA Writers Strike... but that ended up not happening. Toward the end of May, it was reported that the ensemble-led blockbuster is delaying filming indefinitely. As such, all involved have some extra time on their hands waiting for the labor dispute to be resolved – and star David Harbour is using that time to have a bit of fun at Disneyland.

Harbour is now having to exhibit some patience waiting for his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe reprising his role as Alexei Shostakov a.k.a. Red Guardian from director Cate Shortland's Black Widow, but that's not stopping him from still, in his own words, "falling into the multiverse." The actor has taken to his personal Instagram to provide fans with an update amid Thunderbolts' delay, and his theme park-centric post is delightful. Check it out below:

For those who don't recall, Alexei Shostakov essentially acted as a father figure to Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff as she was raised as a Russian spy. We have no idea what the character has been up to since we last saw him (remember that Black Widow is set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War), so there will be a lot of questions to be answered about him in Thunderbolts.

Set to be directed by Jake Schreier and written by Beef creator Lee Sung Jin, Thunderbolts is the next team-up movie from Marvel Studios and centers on an ensemble of characters who have darker histories than those who make up the roster of the Avengers. The film's talented cast sees David Harbour reunite with Florence Pugh (as Yelena Belova) and Olga Kurylenko (as Taskmaster) and star alongside Sebastian Stan (as The Winter Soldier), Hannah John-Kamen (as Ghost), Wyatt Russell (as U.S. Agent) and Julia Louis-Dreyfus (as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine).

While the scheduled start of filming on Thunderbolts has been delayed, Marvel Studios has not yet said how developments are going to impact the blockbuster's release date. The film is currently dated for July 26, 2024, making it the second MCU title of the year following the newly retitled Captain America: Brave New World. You can learn about the full slate with our Upcoming Marvel Movies guide.

We should be getting a lot of Marvel news in the coming weeks regardless, as it won't be too long before San Diego Comic-Con is upon us, and Marvel Studios regularly puts on a big show. Stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for all of the latest updates about the franchise, and check out our Marvel Movies Ranked and Marvel Movies In Order features for more fun reading.