Why Did Cosmo The Spacedog Get Gender-Swapped From The Comics? James Gunn Has A Thoughtful Answer

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always growing, and Phase Five is currently in full swing. The most recent release that hit theaters is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 , which ended the story of the team we know and love. But the movie also featured some newer characters, including Cosmo the Spacedog. But why did that telekinetic pup get gender-swapped from the comics? James Gunn offered a thoughtful answer.

While Cosmo had a cameo in the first Guardians movie, the holiday special is where she became a full-fledged member of the team. Borat 2 actress Maria Bakalova played Cosmo to pitch perfection, providing motion capture as well as a voice performance. During a social media Q&A about Guardians 3, the director/writer was asked about why Cosmo was made into a girl dog, with Gunn tweeting out a thoughtful but simple answer:

Because Cosmo is based on Laika, the Russian dog, who was a female, so I gender-swapped her back.May 14, 2023 See more

There you have it. James Gunn went back to the roots of Cosmo’s origin in the real world before adapting her for the Marvel Cinematic Universe through various Guardians content. And since Laika was a female dog, he followed suit for the furry cosmic hero. And as a result we got Bakalova’s delightful performance in the movie and holiday special.

James Gunn’s tweet about Cosmo the Spacedog is just one example of his generosity on social media. He’s often fielding questions from fans on Instagram or Twitter, with Gunn shutting down rumors or offering BTS information about his various superhero projects in the process. One thing is clear: Gunn is very specific about the work he produces.

For those who don’t remember, Cosmo briefly appears in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie, as part of The Collector’s Museum on Knowhere. When the Guardians later set up their home base on Knowhere, she became part of the team, using her telekinetic abilities in both Vol. 3. and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special . At the end of Guardians 3 she was in the field with the Guardians 2.0, and I’m hoping we get to see her return to the MCU soon.

The future of the Guardians is unclear, although the full team managed to survive the events of Vol.3. Jame Gunn’s new role as co-CEO of DC will presumably take up much of his time, as he’s planning the next decade of DC projects. He’s also behind the camera as the director and writer of Superman: Legacy , so it seems unlikely that he’d pivot back to Marvel. Although the final moments of the Guardians Holiday Special hinted that another special might be coming.