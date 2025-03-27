Forget Avengers: Doomsday, Why Fantastic Four: First Steps Is Going To Be The Movie To Put Marvel Back On The Map (Per One Star)

Hello there to anyone who’s still mentally recovering from yesterday’s Marvel Studios casting “announcement” that spanned roughly the combined length of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. For a movie that’s not on the 2025 movie schedule, there was a lot to discuss during what became our epic Avengers: Doomsday live blog; but we shouldn’t forget about the MCU’s other offerings stretching into theaters in the near future.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps star Paul Walter Hauser understands, and he’s stumping for that upcoming Marvel movie as being the one that’ll have everyone feeling, well, fantastic! In a conversation with The Direct, the Cobra Kai alum had some pretty high praise of director Matt Shakman’s reboot, set for release on July 25th.

(Image credit: Netflix)

While Hauser’s role is still a mystery, his statement of excitement doesn’t hide why he’s so bullish about the (retro) future:

So I think our movie, Fantastic Four: First Steps, to me, only speaking from my opinion, everything I witnessed and took part in, everything I felt while in the presence of the creatives on the film, I believe we are the Marvel movie of the year.

Naturally part of what makes The Fantastic Four: First Steps so exciting is the fact that Paul Walter Hauser’s acting prep sounds to have pushed his skills even further. As a fan of movies, Marvel and otherwise, that’s the kind of enthusiasm I like to see in a performer.

While Mr. Hauser’s claim isn’t hard to measure, considering the only other MCU picture this year is Thunderbolts*, you won’t find me arguing too hard about whether or not this is the truth. I was already a willing mark for Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn's take on The Four, but after seeing that first Fantastic Four trailer, I'm pretty biased that this thrill ride will deliver the goods.

At this point, I’d even be open to using my Disney+ subscription to revisit some of my preferred offerings from Marvel’s universe and see how this Fantastic Four reboot compares to the thrills of the past. You can blame Paul Walter Hauser for this as well, since he further solidified his position as a Marvel Studios booster by drawing parallels to two titles in particular. In his words:

And I believe that this will go down in history as one of the ones that started a new tide of successful storytelling for the company. Sort of in the same way the Guardians of the Galaxy and Black Panther hit. They both hit in a certain way. I believe we are about to hit.

No matter your current feelings on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you can’t deny that both of those films just mentioned became surprise hits at a point where the machinery seemed to already be humming. Based on what we know of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, this project has the potential to do just that, by bringing colorful optimism and futurism to the forefront.

That energy could keep Marvel Studios competitive with James Gunn’s Superman, and the wave of positive blockbusters that potential show stopper could bring. So maybe the Marvel legacy is primed to be put back on the map, in a way that lifts everyone's spirits and keeps us looking to the skies.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

If you weren’t excited about the next version of the First Family of Superheroes, I dare you to maintain that position after reading Paul Walter Hauser’s words. There’s plenty of time to consider them as well, as The Fantastic Four: First Steps will arrive in theaters, and potentially in our hearts, on July 25th.