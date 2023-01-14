Why I’d Have No Problem With Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Killing Off Scott Lang

Earlier this week, superhero fans were treated to the latest Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer . Since 2015, viewers have come to expect the Paul Rudd-led franchise to deliver lighthearted and humorous superhero stories. But director Peyton Reed’s third outing with Scott Lang and co. seems to be telling a much bigger and darker tale. There’s a lot to process in the explosive footage but, above all, one can’t help but get the feeling that this film could spell the end for the lovable Lang. He could indeed bite the bullet, and I honestly wouldn’t have a problem with that.

Let me be clear, I absolutely adore the character of Scott Lang. He’s the everyman that fans can identify with in the crazy and unpredictable world that is the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The sheer amount of levity that he brings to the occasionally catastrophic proceedings is always welcome, too. Though there are plenty of reasons to keep him around (and I wouldn’t be upset if he lives), Quantumania may provide the perfect opportunity to write him out. So sit back, and let me explain why Lang’s demise here could be ideal:

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Scott Lang’s Death In Quantumania Would Bring His Franchise Full Circle

Fans will probably remember that in Ant-Man’s first solo adventure in the MCU, he faced off with the villainous Darren Cross/Yellowjacket (who is seemingly returning in Quanumania as a new character ). The pair’s battle would conclude in the bedroom of young Cassie Lang, where Scott would defeat Cross by going subatomic in order to damage his armor. For a moment (to Cassie and her soon-to-be stepdad, Paxton), it seemed that the ex-con had sacrificed himself. Luckily, he was able to return from the Quantum Realm and reunite with his daughter. Interestingly, it looks like this third installment could put him in a similar spot, and things could turn out differently.

The relationship between Scott and Cassie has been the emotional core of this superhero series and is one of the most endearing bonds in the entire MCU. Considering that the series began with Scott being willing to lose his life for his little girl, it would be fitting if he does truly do it this time around. It’d be a tragic development, to say the least but also incredibly poetic given Scott’s arc.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Quantumania Could Give Ant-Man A Death That Rivals Even Those Of Iron Man And Black Widow

Nearly four years later, much of the Marvel faithful are still mourning the deaths of Tony Stark and Natasha Romanoff, who were both given exits fitting of true heroes. (Though some may make arguments against Nat’s fate on Volmir.) Their passings held a considerable amount of weight, and it’s not often that a character gets such a fate. But Quantumania can deliver that very thing to Ant-Man via his trilogy capper.

The upcoming third movie is going to pit Scott Lang, Hope van Dyne and their allies against the maniacal Kang the Conqueror, and he already appears to be a force to be reckoned with. It’s no secret that the character is all-powerful and is being primed to be a Thanos-level threat amid the Multiverse Saga. I don’t know about all of you, but I’d find it (bitter)sweet if Lang gave his life to stop this particular Kang variant from causing chaos. Ant-Man – while lovable – has always been viewed as goofy, and there’s just something cool about the idea of him being the first Avenger to tangle with and sacrifice himself to stop an iteration of the powerful villain.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Ant-Man’s Demise Would Serve As Further Proof That Kang Is Not To Be Messed With

So far, we’ve only gotten a taste of Kang the Conqueror via his witty variant, He Who Remains , from Loki. The variation being presented to us in Quantumania is clearly a different kind of beast, however. The latest trailer suggests that he’s incredibly ruthless and doesn’t mind coming to blows with someone. (I’m still reeling from the sight of him straight-up stomping on Scott's helmet.)

Thanos seemed intimidating from the moment he turned around and smirked during the mid-credits scene of The Avengers. But it took some time for him to actually show how much of a force he is, to the point that some fans began joking about him always resting on his throne whenever he popped up early on. The third Ant-Man flick will mark the first appearance of Kang proper, and it would be very gutsy of Marvel Studios’ to have him kill one of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes during his debut. I can’t think of a better way to usher in the arrival of the next Big Bad than by giving him a meaningful first kill.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Scott Lang’s Death Could Serve As A Motivator For Cassie And The Avengers

Of course, Scott’s death would send ripple effects throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe. More immediately though, his loved ones would feel the impact in a major way. It’s specifically sad to think about Cassie mourning her dad. But what it could do in the long run is push the teen even further down the path of a superhero. It’s been teased that Cassie will get in on the heroics this time around by taking up her alter ego from the comics: Stinger. In the books, she’s also gone by the moniker of Stature and served as a member of the Young Avengers. Cassie’s future in the MCU has yet to be revealed, but it wouldn’t be surprising at all if she’s further inspired to follow in her dad’s footsteps in the event that he dies.

There’s also the matter of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, who will seemingly face Kang head-on in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. I feel that the heroes would be distraught upon learning that one of their key allies has died at the hands of the conqueror. His sacrifice would surely give them an extra layer of motivation, as they prepare for their multiversal face-off with the imposing antagonist.

Every third MCU installment has seen a hero lose something. Tony Stark saw his house, gadgets and suits of armor get destroyed. Thor lost Mjolnir, his homeworld and an eye. Steve Rogers closed out his trilogy without his shield, his status as a national hero and his friendship with Stark. And of course, the Avengers lost half the universe in Infinity War. The stage is clearly set for Scott Lang to lose something, and I think it could (and probably should) be his life. Yet we’ll just have to wait a few more weeks to see if that’s how it pans out.