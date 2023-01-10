New Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Trailer Is Surprisingly Dark And Serious, But Also Super Cool

In 2022, Marvel Studios released its 28th, 29th, and 30th feature films going back to the launch of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Iron Man in 2008 – and as the calendar flips to a new year, the world's biggest franchise is getting set to unleash blockbuster number 31. Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, with an awesome cast including Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kathryn Newton, and Jonathan Majors, is now just a few weeks away from hitting theaters around the world, and the latest trailer for the movie has us more excited than ever.

Directed by Peyton Reed (Ant-Man, Ant-Man And The Wasp), Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania begins with Scott Lang (Rudd) living a happy post-Endgame life – which includes writing a book about his adventures. Unfortunately, his daughter, Cassie (Newton) has secretly been doing some independent research into the mysterious Quantum Realm, and not only spells trouble for Scott, but also Hope van Dyne (Lilly) and her parents, Hank Pym (Douglas) and Janet van Dyne (Pfeiffer). The group gets pulled into the microscopic world and find themselves in a terrifying battle with a brilliant and powerful new foe: Kang The Conqueror (Majors).

Compared to the previous Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania trailer that was released last October, this new spot gives us a lot more about the plot – specifically in regard to the relationship between Scott and Kang. Because Scott was trapped in the Quantum Realm during Thanos' snap at the end of Avengers: Endgame, he missed years of watching his daughter grow up into the woman she is now. With incredibly advanced technology and a special skill when it comes to manipulating time, Kang has a lot to offer Ant-Man, and the drama of that conflict looks like it will be fueling the story.

What's most striking about this new trailer is the fact that it's so serious. The previous two movies in this serious are primarily goofy and fun (a welcomed consequence of having Paul Rudd as the lead), but this blockbuster seems like its going for a very different tone, and that's intriguing.

It looks like the blockbuster is going to feature a lot of big thrills, and while it feels like just yesterday that Ryan Coogler's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hit theaters, the new MCU film is now right around the corner. Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania is just a little over a month away from arriving in cinemas worldwide, and is set to come out on February 17.

