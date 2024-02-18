Why Did Star-Lord Get The MCU’s First F-Bomb In Guardians 3 Instead Of Rocket? James Gunn’s Take Makes A Lot Of Sense
I totally get it.
Through his work on the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, writer/director James Gunn managed to push creative boundaries within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He absolutely did that in the 2023 trilogy capper by delivering the series and the MCU’s first f-bomb. The character who had the honor of dropping the swear word was Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord, and it worked. Though some may have been surprised that the honor didn’t go to the bombastic Rocket Raccoon, especially given his journey in Vol. 3. Well, James Gunn revealed his take on that decision, and it makes a lot of sense.
Peter Quill says the word while he and the other Guardians are on Counter-Earth and are preparing to head towards the High Evolutionary’s starship. They’re forced to venture there in a ‘80s-era Chrysler, though Nebula (Karen Gillan) has trouble opening the door of the vintage car. Because Quill can remember how to do so, thanks to his childhood on Earth, he frantically attempts to instruct his teammate on how to do it. Quill eventually loses patience and tells his ally to just “open the fucking door.”
The sequence described above is comical, but at least one fan wondered if it could’ve happened amid a weightier moment. A user reached out to James Gunn on Threads, asking if he ever considered having Rocket utter the film’s sole f-bomb when finally accepting his identity as a raccoon. Gunn (who was determined to use the f-bomb) revealed that he never thought about having Rocket say the line, as he believes it might’ve “diminished” the impact of that major moment:
I understand this rationale completely. If Rocket were to have said it during that particular sequence near the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, viewers may indeed have focused more on the curse word than the character’s epiphany itself. That was a major moment, to say the least, and I agree that it possibly could’ve been undercut with the word “fuck.” This is simply why James Gunn is one of the sharpest directors in the industry. His aptitude for knowing what’s appropriate in a given scene and what isn’t is much appreciated.
While some may be bummed that the gun-toting rodent didn’t get to drop the big f-bomb, many would probably agree that he certainly received his due in the threequel. Rocket’s origin story essentially served as the throughline for Vol. 3, and those experiences help him decide how to approach his future. As a whole, the film is more than a fitting send-off for the titular team, but it also does a lot for the raccoon, who James Gunn sees as the franchise’s “secret protagonist.”
Up until the film came out, Marvel Studios and Disney had only teased (or even censored) the use of the f-word in movies and TV shows like Iron Man 2, Spider-Man: Far From Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Now, it appears that the word could crop up a little more often, especially since, as the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer showed, the Merc with a Mouth is joining the MCU. At the end of the day though, James Gunn deserves kudos for not just being willing to go for it in his film but for also knowing the right time to drop it.
You can hear the f-bomb for yourself by grabbing a Disney+ subscription and streaming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. That same membership will also allow you to check out just about all of the Marvel movies in order.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
Most Popular
By Riley Utley
By Riley Utley
By Erik Swann
By Riley Utley
By Erik Swann
By Adam Holmes
By Megan Behnke
By Erik Swann