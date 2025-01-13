Will Captain America: Brave New World Make Money At The Box Office? New Estimate Offers Idea About First Movie Without Chris Evans

By the time Captain America: Brave New World hits the 2025 movie schedule in February, it will be almost nine years since the last solo Cap film, and almost four years since The Falcon and the Winter Soldier made its Disney+ debut. With both of these milestones in the air, people are definitely wondering just how much money Anthony Mackie’s debut as the new Cap is going to make in its big opening.

If the opening box office that Quorum (via Deadline ) is projecting holds true, it may be a pretty charming valentine’s gift for both Marvel Studios and Disney from the fans. Current projections have the next era of Captain America clocking in with a potential 3-day opening of $86M to $95M. With this weekend also seeing the President’s Day holiday in play, there’s potential for those numbers to be even more impressive with the additional fourth day in the mix.

Measuring this result up to the history of the Chris Evans Captain America trilogy, Brave New World’s opening isn’t the highest water mark on the board. At the same time, the figures shown below slot this new chapter in a pretty fantastic place when you consider all the factors in play. Here’s the history of Cap’s opening weekend history thus far:

Captain America: The First Avenger - 7/22/11 - $65.1 mil.

- 7/22/11 - $65.1 mil. Captain America: The Winter Soldier - 4/4/14 - $95 mil.

- 4/4/14 - $95 mil. Captain America: Civil War - 5/6/16 - $179.1 mil.

All cards on the table, expecting a record topping result at this point would be foolish. We’ve gone almost an entire decade without a Captain America solo film, the MCU in general is going through some uncertain times, and we’re about to see this franchise shifting over to a new actor as its lead. It also doesn’t help that what we know about Captain America 4 has shown a very rocky road travelled by director Julius Onah’s super powered offering.

The stories of Captain America: Brave New World’s “major reshoots” are still fresh in the minds of fans and pundits who aren’t sure how to take that news. Not to mention there have been various rumors that the picture hasn’t tested well with audiences, which is the potential reasoning behind that extensive retooling. So for Anthony Mackie’s cinematic coronation to have opening numbers skewing closer to The Winter Soldier than The First Avenger is a pretty sweet deal.

For those of you wondering about the competition for Valentine’s Day/President’s Day weekend, there’s only one film that could pose a potential threat. Thanks to what we know about Paddington in Peru showing its US release date into this very same frame, the Peruvian merry maker might give parents, and even some adults, pause over which option to choose.

However, it’s not hard to see Marvel winning the weekend, with Paddington Bear having the legs to see its own victory in the long run. This certainly makes for a potentially interesting 2025 box office weekend, so we’ll all have to keep an emergency sandwich in our hats, and our eyes on the numbers.

You don’t need top secret access to get ahold of the Captain America franchise’s service record. Nor is a trip to Camp Lehigh, or rather what’s left of it, required. All you need is a Disney+ subscription , and enough time to run through the previous films that show Chris Evans’ rise to the shield, and its passing to Anthony Mackie.