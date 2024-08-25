Zombie Wolverine Almost Looked Very Different In Deadpool & Wolverine, But Of Course, Ryan Reynolds Couldn't Help Himself
He had the right idea.
There’s no way you left a screening of the massive summer hit Deadpool and Wolverine without humming “Bye Bye Bye” by NSYNC. The perpetually catchy pop song played over the opening credits of Shawn Levy’s new film – and if you saw it, you know what was happening during the sequence. The mercenary Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) admitted that they couldn’t do a Deadpool and Wolverine movie without desecrating the legacy of the ending of Logan. So, they didn’t. Deadpool dug up Wolverine’s corpse, then used his adamantium skeleton to kill a band of TVA agents. It was horrifyingly magnificent.
Leading up to the creation of the opening scene of Deadpool and Wolverine, though, there were a lot of gnarly conversation between Shawn Levy, Ryan Reynolds, and the visual effects artists at Weta over how “dead” Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) should be. For example, Deadpool digs the mutant warrior up because he assumes that his regenerative healing powers will have brought him back to life. And that was factored in, according to a ScreenRant conversation with Weta VFX Supervisor Dan Macarin. After diving into specifics about Deadpool’s mask, and Wolverine’s mask, SR talked to Macarin about Logan’s corpse, and he told them:
And it probably would have. Wolverine’s adamantium skeleton is about as famous as Captain America’s shield, or Iron Man’s gauntlets. But the VFX artists kept going back to the fact that the Zombie Wolverine needed more. This is a corpse, after all, and of course, Ryan Reynolds just couldn't help himself and had to keep pushing for more. That ultimately led to the monstrosity that we see in the opening sequence of Deadpool and Wolverine. According to Macarin:
He was right. The shreds of skin on the zombie helped to make the opening scene that much more insane, particularly with the inclusion of NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye,” and Deadpool dancing. We don’t have that sequence to share yet, as Deadpool and Wolverine hasn’t made its way to the Disney+ streaming service. But we have the next best thing.
I’ll never hear that and not think of Deadpool dancing with Wolverine’s corpse. Thank you for that, Ryan Reynolds. If you need an Marvel fix, you might have to head back to theaters, as that’s the only upcoming Marvel movie hitting theaters this year. Fans of the MCU will have the TV series Agatha All Along to look forward to in September, but then it’s aa break until Anthony Mackie starts throwing around his new shield, and facing off against a Red Hulk, in February’s Captain America: Brave New World. Hopefully, less corpses in that one.
Sean O’Connell is a journalist and CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor. Having been with the site since 2011, Sean interviewed myriad directors, actors and producers, and created ReelBlend, which he proudly cohosts with Jake Hamilton and Kevin McCarthy. And he's the author of RELEASE THE SNYDER CUT, the Spider-Man history book WITH GREAT POWER, and an upcoming book about Bruce Willis.