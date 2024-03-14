NSYNC Reunited For A Surprise Performance And Fans Are Really In Their Feels

While we thought 2002 would be the last time we saw *NSYNC perform, children of the ‘90s were in for a surprise when Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, and Chris Kirkpatrick reunited for their Trolls Band Together single “Better Place.” While it seemed like the reunion might not go further than that single, the boyband shocked everyone again at a Justin Timberlake concert. Now, fans of the group aren't holding back their excitement about this massive moment.

*NSYNC fans' dreams came true on March 13th when Justin Timberlake was in the middle of singing the boyband's “Gone” at his One Night Only show at Los Angeles' The Wiltern. Suddenly, the curtains dramatically opened to reveal Fatone, Bass, Chasez and Kirkpatrick. Everyone understandably freaked out as you can see in the X video down below:

The full moment leading up to @NSYNC coming out 😭😭😭 I’m not ok pic.twitter.com/YTQyG7mlJ1March 14, 2024 See more

I can imagine everyone in the crowd losing their voices from all that cheering seeing *NSYNC back on stage again.

Audiences had the pleasure of hearing a number of their hit singles like “Would You Be My Girlfriend,” “Bye Bye Bye,” and, of course, the meme-worthy track “It’s Gonna Be Me" (or May) . So, you can understand why fans must have had the tears of joy described in this X GIF right here:

WE ARE NSYNC pic.twitter.com/Mgnvl3ONgbMarch 14, 2024 See more

Even though members of *NSYNC have had solo projects throughout the years, it still brings back good vibes when they all come together. Even just seeing them stand side-by-side when they re-reunited for the Trolls Band Together premiere does something wonderful to you, taking you to “a better place.”

This X concert snippet describes how we’re all feeling being a witness to the pop band performing at the Wiltern:

You. Guys. I know it’s free agency but Justin Timberlake One Night Only at the Wiltern with a surprise ‘NSYNC reunion and I am dyyying pic.twitter.com/jRo0whaB5UMarch 14, 2024 See more

The *NSYNC members truly were in sync singing “Bye Bye Bye” with their harmonies and movements flowing so well together. It’s almost like time never stopped since their last performance. Another X user , Variety’s senior music writer Steven J. Horowitz, was “crying” seeing *NSYNC performing this next memorable song we all know:

NSYNC reuniting in my lifetime I’m crying pic.twitter.com/h7r4e42uDtMarch 14, 2024 See more

Wow, the audience really did pronounce it as “It’s gonna be May.” That still gets me to this day as you just sing along to a song without caring if it’s “me” or “May.” According to E! News , the unconventional pronunciation wasn’t Justin Timberlake’s idea. It was written that way because the track’s songwriters spoke in Swedish dialects. Pronouncing “me” as “May” was still a catch-all with the song inspiring a viral TikTok dance challenge.

Along with fans screaming "it's gonna be May," this next social media user expressed how “grateful” she was to see her “first loves,” and I have to agree:

I cannot put into words what tonight meant to me. As a fan of almost 3 decades…. This moment was everything I am so grateful I was in the building for this. The first loves of my life! @NSYNC pic.twitter.com/bfHfnjGGn6March 14, 2024 See more

If you couldn’t recognize what song *NSYNC was singing in that video, there’s a reason for that. That was their new single “Paradise” which drops on March 15th! As member Lance Bass opened up about a possible future for the reunited boyband, he wasn’t kidding around about getting back to work, as “Paradise” will be part of Justin Timberlake’s upcoming album Everything I Thought I Was.

Fans were lucky to be able to hear this before the single dropped. It sounds like it follows a similar tune to previous love ballads they’ve done like “This I Promise You.” Get ready to hear this song play at upcoming weddings.

Overall, this hilarious GIF conveys how we all feel seeing a bunch of videos of this new song and other moments from the legendary concert reunion:

Sipping coffee watching 100 videos of @NSYNC back on stage together last night I literally can’t feel my toes 😆 pic.twitter.com/BwtFpu52Y6March 14, 2024 See more

That’s the reality of today’s tech-centric world, right? With concertgoers so quick to take out their phones and publish their videos on social media, you don’t even have to feel so terrible about missing out on anything live. You’ll get many different angles of the same concert whether the lucky fan was sitting up front or in the very back. It makes me feel like I was there, that’s for sure.

One X post spoke the truth of what we’re all thinking watching an *NSYNC concert that occurred, posting:

I… saw NSync? In person? In the year 2024? pic.twitter.com/n6G7mPEHDxMarch 14, 2024 See more

Yes, fans can all say they had the chance to see *NSYNC in concert this year. And after seeing millennials freaking out on TikTok when the band announced their first single in 20 years for the third Trolls movie, it's not surprising that they had such an extreme reaction to this concert.

Honestly, there's nothing like seeing your favorite band live in front of your eyes. One final tweet made a couple of observations that’ll surely stay with us:

1. Justin looks so damn happy.2. Can we just live in the moment of *NSYNC hugging each other. pic.twitter.com/oxh5mjT3TQMarch 14, 2024 See more

It was a real treat for fans to have Justin Timberlake bring out his musical bros to take us back to the good times. Hopefully, a new album and reunion tour are in their foreseeable future as *NSYNC looked so happy sharing the stage again.