Nathan Fillion Becomes Green Lantern Guy Gardener In Epic Superman: Legacy Fan Art

It’s no secret that comic book movies are everywhere. The genre continues to be a powerful force, resulting in a number of shared universes competing for box office supremacy. DC has been going through a number of changes thanks to the new co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran . The new version of the DC Universe will begin with Superman: Legacy , which is being written and directed by Gunn. And Nathan Fillion becomes Green Lantern Guy Gardener in some epic fan art for the upcoming DC movie.

Anticipation is steadily building for that DC flick as James Gunn has been assembling Superman: Legacy ’s cast . A number of DC heroes will be joining the Man of Steel , and his frequent collaborator Nathan Fillion will be playing a member of the Green Lantern Corps.. Fans are eager to see how Guy Gardener will be brought to life, and if he’ll have that signature haircut from the comics. Now we can see what he might look like in the role, thanks to fan art that’s circulating on Instagram . Check it out below:

Honestly, I’m sold. Nathan Fillion has had a long career and experience in genre work, so he seems like a great choice to bring Guy Garndner to life in live-action for the first time. This fan art shows that he could pull off the costume, assuming that DC is going with a classic look. Considering how James Gunn is a comic superfan, I have to assume that’s the route he’ll go.

The above fan art comes to us from the Instagram of artist named Nathan who goes by the handle Horrific Heroics. They’ve amassed thousands of followers thanks to his renderings of popular superhero franchises like the DCU. And while we wait for official news from Superman: Legacy, this art should help hold the fandom over.

Of course, fans are wondering exactly how the various heroes of Superman: Legacy will affect its narrative. In addition to Green Lantern, we’ll also be getting live-action versions of Hawkgirl, Mister Terrific, and Metamorpho. James Gunn denied that he was pressured into including more heroes , and insists they’re essential to the story.

James Gunn definitely turned heads when it was revealed that he was starting the new DCU with Superman: Legacy. After Henry Cavill returned for a cameo in Black Adam and announced he was back as Clark Kent, Gunn made a different story that required a new actor. Although we still don’t know who will play the title role of that DC flick.