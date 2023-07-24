Rumors Swirled About Superman: Legacy’s Many Confirmed Heroes, But Not So Fast

The DC Universe has been going through sweeping changes over the last few months, thanks to James Gunn and Peter Safran being named co-CEOs . The first upcoming DC movie to take place in the new universe will be Superman: Legacy , which Gunn is serving as both writer and director. Rumors recently swirled about the new Superman movie’s many heroes, but not so fast. Let’s break it all down.

The cast of Superman: Legacy is coming together, although we’re still in the ark regarding who will play the titular Kryptonian. But we do know that there are a number of other DC heroes factoring into the story: Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Hawkgirl, Mister Terrific, and Metamorpho. James Gunn recently used threads to answer fan questions, where one fan asked about a rumor that he was asked to add more characters to the movie by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav in order to appeal to buyers. Gunn responded plainly, saying:

Of course not.

Well, he certainly didn’t mince words. James Gunn doesn’t seem like a filmmaker who is arbitrarily going to include major characters in Superman: Legacy. He revealed that the other DC characters are essential to the story being told, rather than an excuse to bring in more comic book favorites. So it seemingly didn’t come from the powers that be at the studio.

This is just the latest example of James Gunn using social media to shut down rumors about his various superhero projects. There are countless questions about Superman: Legacy and the new DC Universe, so smart money says this will continue for the foreseeable future.

The inclusion of various other heroes in Superman: Legacy definitely turned the heads of moviegoers, who are curious about what James Gunn has up his sleeve. Another fan on Threads asked if the studio recently confirmed plans for a new Justice League movie. He responded with even few words, saying simply:

No.

That’s another rumor shut down by the director/writer of Superman: Legacy. Since he’s also the co-CEO of the DC Universe, James Gunn knows exactly what’s happening behind the scenes. So he’s the perfect person to address these reports head on.

Hopefully we find out who is playing the likes of Superman and Lex Luthor in the new Superman movie sooner rather than later. But the cast is already pretty stacked, and includes Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.