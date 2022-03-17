Netflix Is Jumping Back Into The Superhero Movie Game With Some Harder They Fall And Soul Talent

Although Marvel and DC are the heaviest hitters in the superhero movie market, there are other offerings for the genre that come from other sources every now and then. Netflix has contributed to this cinematic landscape with flicks like Project Power and Thunder Force, but today brings word that the streaming service is putting together what could be its biggest superhero movie yet. A film adaptation of the Boom! Studios series Irredeemable and Incorruptible is being developed, and some big names from fellow Netflix movie The Harder They Fall and Pixar’s Soul are attached.

Rather than put together two movies for each title, Irredeemable and Incorruptible are being combined into one movie for Netflix, per THR. Jeymes Samuel, who directed the Jonathan Majors and Idris Elba-led Western The Harder They Fall, will helm this superhero movie. Kemp Powers, who co-wrote Soul with Pete Docter and Mike Jones, as well as scored an Oscar nomination for his work on One Night in Miami, is writing the script. This Irredeemable/Incorruptible movie marks Powers’ second time working within the superhero genre, as he’s also co-directing Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) and (Part Two) with Joaquin Dos Santos and Justin K. Thompson.

Created by Mark Waid, Irredeemable launched in April 2009 and Incorruptible followed in December of the same year, with both series concluding in 2012 and being among Boom! Studios’ early successes as an indie comic book publisher. Irredeemable followed The Plutonian, who was once considered the world’s greatest superhero, but then started slaughtering Earth’s population after becoming overburdened with the responsibility of protecting our world, resulting. In contrast, Incorruptible followed Max Damage, who was once of The Plutonian’s villains, but set out on a path of redemption to become a superhero after his adversary turned to the dark side.

This isn’t the first time an Irredeemable movie has been announced. Back in 2016, 20th Century Fox was developing a film adaptation to be directed by Adam McKay and written by Tommy Wirkola. A lot has changed since then, including Fox being absorbed by Disney, so at some point that project was shelved, and now Netflix has gotten its hands on the Irredeemable and Incorruptible. The platform already had a first-look TV deal set up with Boom!, and is also developing a film adaptation and anime spinoff series of the comic BRZRKR, which Keanu Reeves co-created with Matt Kindt.

Considering that Irredeemable lasted 37 issues and Incorruptible lasted 30 issues, it is interesting that Netflix is going the film route with this property rather than turning it into a TV show, like what’s being done with The Umbrella Academy (its third season premiers on June 22). It’s also unclear if all of the Irredeemable and Incorruptible content will be adapted into just one movie, or if this saga will be spread out over a trilogy, if not more movies. I hope it’s the latter, because trying to squeeze all the craziness of these two Boom! Studios comic book titles into just one movie would be a difficult task.

