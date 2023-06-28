Who Is David Corenswet? Before You See His Superman, Check Out His Adorable Netflix Rom-Com

I have a hunch that when a lot of people read James Gunn had cast his Clark Kent and Lois Lane for Superman: Legacy they were asking themselves: “Hang on, who is David Corenswet?” Well, I was not one of those folks. I’ve been a fan of this fantastic actor for a few years now, and I’m convinced that he is the perfect person to play Superman. While many of his projects are worth checking out there is one in particular that I thought was overlooked last year, and it deserves your attention. So, while we wait for this upcoming DC movie to hit the big screen, you should saunter over to a smaller screen and watch the adorable rom-com Look Both Ways on Netflix.

You know how sometimes you feel like the only person who has ever seen a movie or a show? That’s how I feel with Look Both Ways. Despite it having a magnificent cast and being one of many great happy rom-coms on Netflix , it feels like it got buried in a swath of movies last year, which is a real shame.



(Image credit: Netflix)

The film follows Natalie (Lili Reinhart), a recent college graduate who dreams of moving to Los Angeles to become an animator. On her last night in school, she sleeps with one of her best friends, Gabe (Danny Ramirez). After that night the movie splits into two parallel storylines. One where that one-night stand is simply just a one-night stand, and Natalie is able to move to California. Meanwhile, in the other storyline, she ends up pregnant, and she decides to stay at home to raise her child.

In Look Both Ways Corenswet plays Jake, the want-to-be documentarian Natalie meets when she gets hired as an assistant at an animation studio in Los Angeles. He’s a super sweet and charismatic guy who shares similar goals with Reinhart’s character. They hit it off right away, and their romance serves as half of the parallel universe rom-com.

As the movie progresses it flips between Natalie’s lives with Jake in LA and at home with her baby and Gabe. Both David Corenswet and Danny Ramirez (who you might recognize as Fanboy from Top Gun: Maverick) play love interests for Reinhart, and their characters are sweet, non-toxic, nice guys, which is always refreshing to see. Let’s just say I was immediately swooning over both boys, and by the end of Look Both Ways , I was in love.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The film does a fantastic job of developing both storylines, making it so you’re equally invested in the dual plots presented in the movie. Over the course of the rom-com, you get to see how this woman’s life plays out based on one major turning point. While the men in her life play a big role in those stories, it’s also centered around her love for animation, art and her family. All of these elements together make for a lovely candy-colored romantic comedy, and the parallel universe aspect makes it unlike most movies we often see in this genre.

If you like rom-coms like Set It Up and To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, Look Both Ways is for you. It’s an adorable and heartfelt movie that is simply an utter delight. However, now that the Superman: Legacy casting rumors have been put to rest, and we know David Corenswet will be our new Clark Kent, it’s also a great way to get to know this wonderful actor.