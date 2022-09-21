Of Course The Rock Was A Class Act On The Black Adam Set, And Noah Centineo Reveals Why

There are few Hollywood figures who work as consistently as Dwayne Johnson . The wrestler turned accomplished multihyphenate wears many hats, especially for his upcoming DC movie Black Adam. Of course The Rock was a class act on the comic book movie’s set, and Noah Centineo reveals why.

Netflix heartthrob Noah Centineo is making his big blockbuster debut in Black Adam, playing Justice Society of America hero Albert "Al" Rothstein / Atom Smasher. His many fans are eager to see him going toe to toe with Dwayne Johnson’s title character , who seems like a brutal antihero. But the To All the Boys actor revealed to Vanity Fair that The Rock is anything but villainous IRL. As he put it,

Dwayne is 99 percent more present than most people. They say don’t meet your idols—not true with Dwayne.

I mean, how awesome is that? Despite Dwayne Johnson wearing so many hats during Black Adam’s principal photography, he was still extremely present with the folks he was collaborating with. That includes Noah Centineo himself, who revealed that The Rock was one of his idols. Now we just have to wait and see how this chemistry ultimately translates to the contents of the long-delayed DC blockbuster.

Considering how busy Dwayne Johnson is on his various movie projects, it’s definitely awesome to hear how present he was on the set of Black Adam. And for a younger talent like Noah Centineo who was working with living legends like the Rock and Pierce Brosnan, this was no doubt a comfort. It’ll be interesting to see if these feelings influence the movie’s performances, as Centineo’s character Atom Smasher is fairly early into his superhero career during Jaume Collet-Serra’s upcoming blockbuster. So it might be a case of art imitating life, even if there are superpowers involved.

Noah Centineo’s comments about Dwayne Johnson’s character helps to show how the actor-producer has been able to create such an entertainment empire over the years. Basically everyone who works with The Rock has nothing but good things to say about the experience, and that includes those who worked on his long-awaited DC debut. As a reminder, you can check out the first trailer for Black Adam below, including the pair of actors in their comic book roles.

Dwayne Johnson has been attached to the Black Adam for around a decade , so this project has been a long time coming. But despite this long journey, fans are definitely excited about seeing his title character finally make his DCEU debut. The Rock has consistently teased that the hierarchy of power in the DC world is about to change , and the footage definitely shows how badass Black Adam will be. We’ll just have to wait and see when he shows up in the shared universe next; there’s a ton of excitement behind his eventual crossover with Shazam .