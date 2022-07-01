Ryan Reynolds Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Joking About Deapdool’s Leaked Footage
By Corey Chichizola published
Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool finally got sold thanks to an infamous test footage leak.
The superhero genre is a powerful force in the entertainment industry, but a few franchises have stood out and brought something wholly originally to the table. Case in point: Deadpool, which proved that an R-rated comic book movie could still make a ton of money at the box office. And Ryan Reynolds can’t stop, won’t stop joking about Deadpool’s leaked footage.
The first two Deadpool movies were massive critical and box office successes, but they weren’t always a sure thing. Ryan Reynolds had a hard time selling the Merc with the Mouth, but that changed when test footage leaked online and the public went bananas. Reynolds has long poked fun at the leak, not-so-subtly suggesting he put out the footage himself. And in a recent conversation at the Cannes Lions (via Deadline), the actor-writer-producer once again poked fun at the infamous leak, saying:
He’s not wrong. Ryan Reynolds debuted as Wade Wilson back in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine, although the depiction of the character failed to impress comic book purists. It wasn’t until 2016 that the original Deadpool movie finally hit theaters and became a sensation. And that’s at least partly thanks to the test footage making its way online.
Ryan Reynolds’ comments about Deadpool’s road to theaters help to show how complicated the process of making a movie can be. If it’s not a tried and true method, studios might be reluctant to fund the movie. Ultimately Ryan Reynolds’ superhero flick (and its sequel) was a huge success, but its budget was a fraction of what it takes to make projects like Avengers: Endgame into a reality. In the same story, Reynolds addressed this disparity, saying:
Touche. What the first Deadpool lacked in giant action set pieces, it made up with Ryan Reynolds’ signature sense of humor and the title character's penchant for breaking the fourth wall. Add in the various jabs that have been aimed at both the DCEU and MCU, and audiences were sold. And after the movie’s massive success, the sequel was given double the budget. And as such, more Marvel characters including the Juggernaut were added.
It’s currently unclear when Deadpool 3 will begin production or be released, but fans are excited to see the Merc with the Mouth finally join the MCU. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.