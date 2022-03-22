Ryan Reynolds Had A Classy Response To That Viral Green Lantern Image From Zack Snyder's Justice League

While superhero movies are everywhere, none have had a more wild journey than Zack Snyder’s Justice League. After the 2017 theatrical cut failed to resonate with audiences, fans campaigned for years to see the Snyder Cut come to fruition. That happened on HBO Max, but there were a few parts of the director’s vision that never got to be included. Chief among them is the introduction of Green Lantern. And Ryan Reynolds had a classy response to the viral image of John Stewart from the Snyder Cut.

During the brief reshoots that were necessary for Zack Snyder to complete his vision for Justice League, he filmed actor Wayne T. Carr as Green Lantern John Stewart. But Warner Bros. fought against his inclusion, presumably because of the Lantern series coming down the line. Carr recently shared the first high resolution still of his character, which promptly went viral. Even Green Lantern’s Ryan Reynolds saw it, throwing his support behind his fellow GL with a like on social media. Carr shared this interaction on his Instagram story, as you can see below,

(Image credit: Instagram)

How sweet is that? While Ryan Reynolds loves to poke fun at his time in the Green Lantern movie , he definitely doesn’t seem territorial about the property. Instead he continues to be a fan of the genre, while also ripping it apart at times during the Deadpool movies. Besides, you can’t deny that Wayne T. Carr looks awesome in this scrapped still from Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Wayne T. Carr’s original post quickly went viral on Twitter and Instagram, as he looks badass in Green Lantern’s signature costume. The John Stewart actor has joined some fans in the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse movement, hoping to see Zack Snyder produce his two planned sequels for Justice League. Unfortunately, there’s been no indication that Warner Bros. is entertaining this idea. Furthermore, Snyder seemingly hasn’t been in contact with the studio since his four-hour movie was released on HBO Max.

In the end, Green Lantern didn’t get to be included in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. He was intended to be present during Bruce Wayne’s final scene in his cabin, after the new Knightmare sequence. While this moment saw Batman meeting Harry Lennix’s Martian Manhunter, there could have been another iconic hero in the mix. Alas, the fans’ collective FOMO will continue for the time being.

As previously mentioned, Zack Snyder originally was planning a five-film DC narrative, which would have ended with the two sequels to Justice League. But given the poor performance of Justice League in 2017, those plans were scrapped. But the Snyder Cut’s release teased some of the big concepts that would have come with the sequels, including the Knightmare reality . We just probably shouldn’t hold our breath to wait for the movies to be produced by Warner Bros..