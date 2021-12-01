See What Batgirl’s Brendan Fraser Could Look Like As Firefly

The DC Extended Universe is always growing, with Warner Bros. making a ton of plans for its streaming future on HBO Max. This includes shows like Peacemaker and upcoming movie projects like Batgirl. And thanks to some fan art we can see what Brendan Fraser might look like as the villainous Firefly .

While much of Batgirl’s contents remains a mystery for the time being, DC fans were thrilled to learn that Brendan Fraser would be playing the Batman rogue Firefly. Fraser has been having a bit of a renaissance lately, and fans of The Mummy and Doom Patrol can’t wait to see him in the main DCEU. Now we can see what he might look like, check it out below.

Well, that’s certainly a bold look. Firefly is a Gotham City villain known for burning the city, and occasionally himself. It’s unclear what design Batgirl directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah have for Brendan Fraser’s villain, but this offers a grim look akin to Anakin Skywalker.

The above image comes to us from the Instagram of a photoshop artist that goes by the name m.design34. They’ve got over 6k followers, largely due to renderings of comics book characters or fan castings. With Brendan Fraser set to arrive in the DCEU shortly, anticipation over his Batgirl look is at a fever pitch.

Production on Batgirl only recently kicked off , to the delight of the generations of Batman fans out there. The Bat-family are some of the most popular heroes in the entire DC catalogue, and the upcoming streaming movie will mark the first time one of Bruce Wayne’s protegees will appear in the DCEU timeline. While Ben Affleck isn’t expected to have a role, Justice League’s J.K. Simmons will be back as James Gordon.

While filming only just began for Batgirl, the cast and crew have been keeping their cards close to the chest for the time being. At the time of writing, the plot remains a mystery, as does the remainder of the cast . But that hasn’t stopped the directors and actress Leslie Grace from hyping up the mysterious project.

The upcoming Batgirl movie will mark the first time Warner Bros. is producing a DCEU installment for streaming. But there will seemingly be a continued focus on HBO Max, with a Blue Beetle movie expected to follow suit. We’ll just have to wait and see if these new characters get to crossover with DCEU favorites like Harley Quinn .