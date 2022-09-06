Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Director Responds To Reshoots Rumors

Many Shazam! fans were thrown for a loop when it was announced Shazam! Fury of the Gods was moved to Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’s old release date: March 2023. As soon as the announcement came down, the rumor mill began churning with multiple reasons for the sequel being pushed back. A major rumor emerged that the Shazam! sequel needed reshoots after feedback from Warner Bros. and test audiences. Of course, word got back to Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg about the online chatter. Upon hearing the rumors, the director responded to those reshoot rumors.

The Shazam 2 director’s latest statement came after he responded to the film’s latest delay. Just like his release delay response, David F. Sandberg hopped on his Instagram Story to do a Q-and-A session with his followers where shoot down any confusion about the sequel being “retooled.” The Lights Out director dispelled any reshoot rumors by giving fans an update on the sequel’s post-production progress.

No. I’ve seen reports that Shazam is being “retooled” but it’s not true. The cut has been locked for quite some time and we’re doing final mix, color and VFX right now. Everyone is happy with the film and we’re not going to work longer on it just because of the release date shift. They figured Aquaman’s previous date was better for us and that’s the reason we moved. Definitely not shooting more.

So, a change in release date doesn’t equate to the upcoming film is a bad film. As Sandberg pointed out, extra time doesn’t mean more footage needs to be shot before it arrives in 2023. At this point, working on color correction and visual effects signifies the DC film is close to being done, which is good for its new release date. David F. Sandberg couldn’t be happier about March 2023 as it gives him more time to deliver a completed film with all the bells and whistles to audiences.

The upcoming sequel will see Shazam (played by Zachary Levi) and his superhero family fight against new enemies – the daughters of Atlas (played by Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu). Levi isn’t the only one returning to the DC franchise as Meagan Good, Adam Brody, and Ross Butler are back as the superhero versions of Billy Batson’s foster siblings. Viewers already have a preview of what’s to come from the Shazam! Fury of the God trailer.

While moviegoers must wait for Shazam and his superhero family in action, there’s more information to learn about Shazam 2 before its release date. There are interviews with the cast to keep them occupied until its theatrical release. Shazam! Fury of the Gods will arrive in movie theaters on March 17, 2023. The Shazam! sequel is one of multiple upcoming DC movies, including Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, set to premiere over the next year.