Major Spider-Man: No Way Home Rumor May Have Been Confirmed In Quite The Unexpected Way

There’s still a bit mystery regarding who will or won't be appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home. While some cast members been confirmed, other rumored stars have yet to be. The main mystery Marvel fans have been trying to solve is whether all three of the live-action, big-screen Spider-Men will actually appear together in the film. Tom Holland seemingly put those rumors to rest, though it hasn’t stopped fans from speculating. While Tobey Maguire has remained relatively mum, Andrew Garfield has frequently denied his involvement. However, his role may have just been confirmed in an unexpected way.

Despite Marvel’s notorious veil of secrecy, Andrew Garfield's inclusion may have just been revealed through an interesting online source. A Russian Skittles website, which is apparently part of No Way Home's marketing campaign, seemed to include his iteration of Spider-Man in its promotional material. Check out the apparent leak via this Twitter post from @SpiderMan3news:

If you go on to the Russian skittles website and follow all the instructions you will see a billboard with Garfield's Spider-Man that plays a trailer saying "there is no way home"Link: https://t.co/hjgyq7EV7m pic.twitter.com/dTxpKCuhnSOctober 11, 2021 See more

So, despite all his denials, there could be a chance that Andrew Garfield is a part of Spider-Man: No Way Home after all. One would assume that this leak might spawn even more theories about all three heroes appearing together. However, the image used on the billboard could be a red herring. Skittles might’ve just used an old Amazing Spider-Man photo as a placeholder for Tom Holland. Should this be the case, the Eyes of Tammy Faye star's inclusion could still be nothing more than a pipe dream.

(Image credit: Sony Picture)

The British actor has spoken about his Spider-Man tenure quite a bit since it ended. While he's discussed the negatives of playing Peter Parker, he's also expressed his love for the character and can understand why he's so popular. It would be a treat to see Garfield or even Tobey Maguire save the world alongside the MCU's Spidey. It would be especially sweet considering Garfield has been a huge supporter of Holland since he took on the iconic role. Needless to say, seeing all three stars take on Doctor Octopus and other rumored Spidey villains would be a rousing cinematic experience, one that could possibly rival Avengers: Endgame.

A potential reprisal would also be vindication for some fans who felt the actor didn’t get his just due. The public as a whole could theoretically (and finally) embrace him following the mixed reception to The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Even the actor himself has spoken about not completing his film series. If anything, a potential return could provide him with a bit of closure.

Personally, I hope there’s some truth to this unintentional leak. Since the sequel highlights the multiverse, anything is possible, right? Fans will just have to wait until Spider-Man: No Way Home arrives in theaters on December 17 to see if Andrew Garfield actually does swing back into action.