Alfred Molina Filming Doc Ock Worked Way Better This Time Around, But Tom Holland Says It Had Its Own Funny Drawbacks
It sounds like new advancements in technology created some unique challenges for Tom Holland and Alfred Molina on set
It’s been more than 15 years since Alfred Molina first played Doctor Octopus, and to say that times have changed since then would be an understatement. Early glimpses of his reprisal in Spider-Man: No Way Home make it clear he still has what it takes to be villainous. But that doesn’t mean there wasn’t a learning curve when he got back on the No Way Home set. According to Tom Holland, there were some funny drawbacks to the new technology Molina was working with.
At the beginning of the 21st century, making movie magic happen was a little bit less advanced than it is today. While that doesn’t mean the special effects in any of the other recent Spider-Man films were bad, it does mean that some of the actors dealt with more challenges on set then than they may have today. Tom Holland witnessed the difference first-hand when working with Alfred Molina on the set of his latest Spidey flick. In a recent episode of Hot Ones, he explaine what the main differences were:
Apparently, there was just one problem with the new advances in technology. It made it a little bit harder to have a normal conversation while on set. The actor continued:
At least we know Alfred Molina was having a good time, even if it meant Tom Holland wasn’t able to keep track of him. We also know that Molina wasn’t the only returning actor who enjoyed the new technological advancements. We’ll see how it all comes together, and if there are any more surprise appearances in store, when Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17th.
