Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Willem Dafoe On How The Green Goblin Costume Has Changed

We’re just a few weeks away from the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and anticipation is at a fever pitch. It looks like Jon Watts’ upcoming threequel will be a massive crossover event , with the multiverse being ripped open thanks to Doctor Strange’s spell. And Willem Dafoe recently explained how the Green Goblin suit has changed within the MCU.

Moviegoers were thrilled when the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home confirmed the return of Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin. With the movie nearly upon us, fans are eager for any information about what he’ll be up to throughout the course of the mysterious blockbuster. The Lighthouse actor recently opened up about the differences to his suit this time around, saying:

The costumes are much more comfortable than they were before. I remember the initial fitting, to create the costume for the Green Goblin. I stood there for eight hours, and they put different pre-formed pieces on me. Now, they scan me, and they can design it and then make the costume and then try it on me. It’s a huge leap in the technology. And they’re more flexible, we can do more things with them.

Well, that’s exciting. It looks like Willem Dafoe had an easier time getting suited up as the Green Goblin for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Namely because technology has moved forward and made the process far less time time consuming for the iconic actor. We’ll just have to see how this ultimately affects his performance in Jon Watts’ sequel.

Willem Dafoe’s comments from a recent panel he did at CCXP alongside fellow Spider-Man: No Way Home villains Alfred Molina (Dock Ock) and Jamie Foxx (Electro). The conversation eventually pivoted to his suit in the blockbuster, which will seemingly be going through some major changes. This includes both how its made on set, and how it’ll function when battling the likes of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker.

The footage and trailers for Spider-Man: No Way Home have been fairly limited, as the cast and crew attempt to keep the secrets of the movie. But the inclusion of villains from the previous two franchises has broken the internet multiple times as we gear up for the movie’s release. Later in his same interview, Willem Dafoe went on to cryptically tease how the new suit will factor into the action, saying:

Also, I don’t know how much we want to fool with spoilers, but… The look is a little different, old Norman and the goblin are further down the line and they have a few more tricks up their sleeve. So it’s not an exact… there have been upgrades on the costume, let’s say.

Well, I’m certainly intrigued. It’s been a number of years since we saw Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin on the big screen, after appearing in all three installments of Sam Raimi’s original Spider-Man trilogy. But it looks like the various villains are getting upgrades in their MCU debut, which should make the action sequences thrilling and surprising.

Luckily for the generations of Spider-Man fans out there, the wait for No Way Home is nearly over. And as such, the countless questions fans have about the multiverse will finally be answered. What’s more, we will finally get answers about the various rumors still circulating about the project-- including the possible return of previous Peter Parker actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.