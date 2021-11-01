Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Tom Holland Recalls Being ‘Terrified’ Of Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is in full swing, and there are two more highly anticipated blockbuster hitting theaters before the end of the year. Chief among them is Jon Watts’ Spider-Man: No Way Home, which will be Tom Holland’s whopping sixth appearance in the universe. And Holland recently recalled being terrified of Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock as a kid.

From what we can tell, Spider-Man: No Way Home is going to be a wild crossover event, featuring characters from the previous two franchises. The first trailer featured Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock, and it turns out that Holland was pretty scared of the Spider-Man 2 villain as a kid. He spoke to working with Molina on the upcoming threequel, saying:

I was obsessed with [Sam] Raimi's movies. I remember seeing Alfred in his costume for the first time, and he had the glasses on, and he was wearing his belt, which is what the legs were attached to. And I remember, as a kid, being terrified of him.

Talk about a bizarre moment. While Spider-Man fans are about to be treated to some thrilling new character pairings in No Way Home, these upcoming crossover moments were just as wild for those involved in the sequel. That includes Tom Holland, who was just eight years ago when Alfred Molina burst onto the big screen in Spider-Man 2.

Tom Holland’s comments come from Empire Magazine ’s exclusive story about Spider-Man: No Way Home (via ComicBook ). Alfred Molina let it slip months ago that he was included in the new movie’s cast, which is likely why he was included in the first trailer. But luckily that allows for Tom Holland and company to be honest about at least one villain in Spider-Man 3.

There are countless rumors about what’s in store for Spider-Man: No Way Home, with photoshopped “set photos” only helping to make things more complicated. In many ways the first trailer inspired more questions than it answered, and seems to confirm more than one surprising villain . As a reminder, you can check it out below.

Perhaps the most popular rumor still circulating Spider-Man: No Way Home is that the previous two Peter Parker actors would be reprising their roles for the battle: Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfiled. This is a report that’s been denied by folks like Garfield himself , but some fans are holding out hope. Clearly the multiverse is in play, so the possibilities are endless.

Aside from the various Spider-Man: No Way Home rumors, Marvel fans are definitely intrigued by the inclusion of Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange. It certainly seems like Strange’s spell is going to kick off the events of the threequel, although there’s been some debate about exactly why he would do such a thing. Luckily our questions will be answered shortly as the movie is just a month and change away.