Spider-Man: No Way Home Producer Addresses Leaks And Rumors
By Corey Chichizola last updated
Marvel security is tight, but Spider-Man: No Way Home had some bad luck.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a behemoth and massively popular franchise over the years. But this fan excitement can sometimes backfire, especially when it comes to spoilers. The next movie is Spider-Man: No Way Home, and one producer recently addressed the various leaks and rumors that have surrounded Tom Holland’s threequel.
Security on Marvel projects is notoriously tight, but Spider-Man: No Way Home was the subject of a few leaks. Perhaps the most notorious came from Alfred Molina himself, who let slip he was returning as Doc Ock. Producer Amy Pascal was recently asked if it was hard to keep the secrets of the blockbuster during promotion, saying:
While actual production on Spider-Man: No Way Home was no doubt challenging, it’s clear that those involved are trying desperately to keep the contents of Jon Watts’ upcoming movie under wraps. In the meantime, there are countless rumors about what might happen when Tom Holland’s beloved web slinger returns to theaters.
Amy Pascal’s comments to Fandango come at Spider-Man: No Way Home’s release fast approaches. We’re just a few weeks away from the movie’s release, where all of our questions will finally be answered. And thanks to the various leaks and limited footage available, production has already confirmed the return of villains like Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin.
Considering the scale of Spider-Man: No Way Home, it makes sense that the fandom would be losing their collective minds over the upcoming sequel. Tom Holland’s previous two movies told smaller, contained stories about his early career as a superhero. But this one involves magic, the multiverse, and villains from the previous two franchises.
While a number of villains have been confirmed thanks to Spider-Man: No Way Home’s trailers, it’s still unclear exactly how the story will play out. There are even more rumors that have yet to be confirmed, so the discourse likely won’t slow down until it’s finally in theaters.
The most popular ongoing rumor about Spider-Man: No Way Home is that previous two Peter Parker actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will appear and team up with Tom Holland’s version. This has been denied by both Holland and Garfield, but some fans aren’t quite convinced.
Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently set to arrive in theaters on December 17th. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.