Spider-Man: No Way Home Producer Addresses Leaks And Rumors

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a behemoth and massively popular franchise over the years. But this fan excitement can sometimes backfire, especially when it comes to spoilers. The next movie is Spider-Man: No Way Home, and one producer recently addressed the various leaks and rumors that have surrounded Tom Holland’s threequel.

Security on Marvel projects is notoriously tight , but Spider-Man: No Way Home was the subject of a few leaks. Perhaps the most notorious came from Alfred Molina himself , who let slip he was returning as Doc Ock. Producer Amy Pascal was recently asked if it was hard to keep the secrets of the blockbuster during promotion, saying:

You know. Yes, we've been... we don't want to spoil things for people, you know? That's one of the problems with movies is that people know everything before they walk into the theater. So we've been trying to make sure people get the full theatrical experience when they go to the movie. And yeah, you try to never confirm anything in any movie, but this one is a big one.

While actual production on Spider-Man: No Way Home was no doubt challenging, it’s clear that those involved are trying desperately to keep the contents of Jon Watts’ upcoming movie under wraps. In the meantime, there are countless rumors about what might happen when Tom Holland’s beloved web slinger returns to theaters.

Amy Pascal’s comments to Fandango come at Spider-Man: No Way Home’s release fast approaches. We’re just a few weeks away from the movie’s release, where all of our questions will finally be answered. And thanks to the various leaks and limited footage available, production has already confirmed the return of villains like Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin.

Considering the scale of Spider-Man: No Way Home, it makes sense that the fandom would be losing their collective minds over the upcoming sequel. Tom Holland’s previous two movies told smaller, contained stories about his early career as a superhero. But this one involves magic, the multiverse, and villains from the previous two franchises.

While a number of villains have been confirmed thanks to Spider-Man: No Way Home’s trailers, it’s still unclear exactly how the story will play out. There are even more rumors that have yet to be confirmed, so the discourse likely won’t slow down until it’s finally in theaters.

The most popular ongoing rumor about Spider-Man: No Way Home is that previous two Peter Parker actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will appear and team up with Tom Holland’s version. This has been denied by both Holland and Garfield, but some fans aren’t quite convinced.