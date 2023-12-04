Amazon's Spider-Man Noir Show Just Added A Marvel TV Vet Behind The Scenes Who’s Skilled At Shooting Big Action Sequences

A live-action Spider-Man series is happening at Amazon, but it won’t follow the traditional version of the Web-Slinger. Instead, this show is focusing on Spider-Man Noir, a version of the superhero who fights crime in 1930s New York City. While it remains to be seen who will brighten this version of Spider-Man to life, word’s come in that the project has tapped a Marvel TV veteran as its co-showrunner who’s quite skilled at shooting big action sequences.

Steve Lightfoot, who served as showrunner on The Punisher, will carry out those same duties on Spider-Man Noir. That show, which saw Jon Bernthal reprising Frank Castle in a leading capacity after debuting as the character during Daredevil Season 2, was naturally packed with street-level action, and Spider-Man Noir is another platform for him to showcase similar sequences, albeit with a more fantastical twist given this character’s set of powers. Lightfoot’s other major TV credits include Hannibal, Behind Her Eyes and Shantaram.

Lightfoot will work alongside co-showrunner Oren Uziel, the writer behind this Spider-Man Noir series who’s also an executive producer. Along with revealing Lightfoot’s involvement, Variety reports that although the show will be set in 1930s New York like its source material, this version of Spider-Man Noir will not be Peter Parker, and is only vaguely described for now as an “older, grizzled superhero.” The project’s other executive producers include Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse duo Phil Lord and Chris Miller, as well as former Sony Pictures head Amy Pascal.

The Spider-Man Noir show will mark the character’s biggest appearance outside of the comics since he was voiced by Nicolas Cage in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and the character was also previously voiced by Milo Ventimiglia in the Ultimate Spider-Man animated series. Again though, this live-action project reportedly won’t feature Peter Parker as its main protagonist. So while he may wear a costume similar to what’s shown above and presumably have the same kind of abilities that the main Spider-Man does, this newcomer will otherwise be a blank slate.

Spider-Man Noir is also the second Spider-Man-related live-action TV show that’s in the works for Amazon Prime Video subscribers, the other being Silk: Spider Society. That series will focus on Cindy Moon, who, in the comics, was bitten by the same radioactive spider that bit Peter Parker, and The Walking Dead’s Angela Kang is the showrunner. Along with those small screen endeavors, Sony’s Spider-Man Universe continues to chug along in the film realm, with the next installment up being Madame Web, which opens February 14 on the 2024 movies calendar.

We’re still a ways off from seeing how Spider-Man Noir will look, so stay tuned to CinemaBlend for updates on its progress. If you’d like to revisit Steve Lightfoot’s work on The Punisher, although that show originally started out on Netflix, it can now be streamed with a Disney+ subscription.