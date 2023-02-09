A Live-Action Spider-Man Series Is Happening At Amazon, And It's An Exciting, Non-MCU Approach

These days, Spider-Man is just about everywhere. Tom Holland, of course, is presently the canonical Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Sony Pictures Animation is also further expanding the Spider-Verse series this year with Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, and Sony's Spider-Man Universe has multiple projects in the works, including Kraven The Hunter, Madame Web, and El Muerto. It's already a lot for Spidey fans to keep track of, but now there's another exciting new project in development, as a new live-action Spider-Man Noir series is in the works at Amazon and MGM+.

News about this show comes from Variety, which notes that this is now one of two webhead-related series in the works for Amazon Prime subscribers – the other being Silk: Spider Society (which we first learned about last November). Oren Uziel, whose credits include 2018's The Cloverfield Paradox, 2021's Escape Room: Tournament Of Champions, and 2022's The Lost City, will be a writer and will serve as an executive producer on the show along with Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal.

Spider-Man Noir was first introduced to the pages of Marvel Comics with his own four-issue limited series in 2009. He is the Peter Parker from the Marvel Noir Universe (designated Earth-90214), and the aesthetic of the stories and the world is heavily based on detective fiction from the mid-20th century. The Amazon show will mark the first time that the character has been portrayed in live-action, but fans will certainly recognize him from Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse where he was voiced by comic book superfan Nicolas Cage. (Unfortunately, he won't be back in the aforementioned Spider-Man: Across The Universe)

He has also been previously featured in both video games (as a playable character in Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions) and animated television shows, including Ultimate Spider-Man (where he is voiced by This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia).

The trade report doesn't include any details regarding a timetable for the Spider-Man Noir series, but it's not as though fans are ever going to experience a Spidey-related drought while waiting for its arrival. Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is arriving in theaters on June 2, and its sequel, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, is already scheduled for March 2024. Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the lead, will be heading to cinemas on October 6, and Madame Web (starring Dakota Johnson) and El Muerto (starring Bad Bunny) both have release dates set in the early months of next year.

And while we don't know when we will next be seeing Tom Holland's Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we certainly don't expect it will be more than two or three years for now (stay up to date with all MCU projects in the works with our Upcoming Marvel Movies guide).

Spider-Man Noir is obviously very much in early days right now, but stay tuned for updates in the coming months as it gets closer to becoming a reality.