Andrew Garfield Has An A+ Take On How He Feels When Fans Straight Up Tell Him He's Not The Best Spider-Man
Andrew Garfield got real about that not-so-nice Spider-Man feedback.
Comic book movies are everywhere nowadays, but certain characters' overwhelming popularity has resulted in multiple film adaptations. That definitely includes Spider-Man, as three different actors have played Peter Parker on the big screen. Andrew Garfield was the second one to take on this mantle the pair of Amazing Spider-Man films (which are streaming with a Disney+ subscription). And he has an A+ take on how he feels when fans straight up tell him he's not the best Spider-Man.
Fans love ranking the Spider-Man movies, but that can also encourage folks to rank their favorite Peter Parker actors. All three of them united for No Way Home, with Tom Holland appearing alongside Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. In a clip from a panel on Instagram, the Social Network star revealed his funny response to haters, saying:
Honestly, I love it. There's a certain wisdom and self-confidence that comes with age, and Andrew Garfield has seemingly achieved that at age 40. And as he says, those who don't appreciate his Peter Parker are missing out on what he brought to the role. Of course, there are other moviegoers who are still hoping to see The Amazing Spider-Man 3 get green lit by Sony and Marvel.
While he only got two solo movies, Andrew Garfield's performance as Spider-Man in his pair of movies has definitely aged well. He found his own take after stepping into the role, which was previously synonymous with Tobey Maguire. The movies offered some truly unique takes on the iconography, and he had great chemistry with Emm Stone's Gwen Stacy.
After lying for months, Andrew Garfield returned as Spider-Man on No Way Home, which was wildly successful in theaters. This helped to really resurrect interest in the Amazing Spider-Man movies, especially after he succeeded in saving Zendaya's MJ in the way he failed Gwen.
There were originally some big plans for the Amazing Spider-Man franchise, before the threequel was eventually scrapped by the studio. That includes setting up an appearance by the supervillain group known as the Sinister Six. Unfortunately those plans didn't come to fruition, and Garfield's tenure as the web slinger was seemingly over. That is, until the multiversal story of Spider-Man: No Way Home came together over at Marvel.
It's currently unclear if Garfield will ever play everyone's favorite wall crawler again, but he seems happy with his time, and the ability to return in No Way Home. Hopefully we get more information about Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4 soon, and whether or not there's a chance to see the other Peters appear. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.
