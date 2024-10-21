Andrew Garfield Opens Up About His Big Zendaya Scene In Spider-Man: No Way Home, And The ‘Very Serious Thing’ He Told The Director He Needed To Do
He understood the assignment.
The most-recent live-action Spider-Man film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, remains a miracle for so many reasons. It gave closure to Tom Holland’s MCU Spidey trilogy, then used its ending to set him off on a new path. It allowed Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to return to the franchise they helped to establish and grow, and even gave Garfield closure on one of the most emotional moments from any of the Spider-Man movies. For these and other reasons, I rank Spider-Man: No Way Home as one of the best live-action Spidey movies, and why it’ll always have a special place in my heart.
This scene, in particular, made me gasp as I sat in my seat on opening night. Zendaya’s character, Michelle, is thrown from the scaffolding of the Statue of Liberty. Tom Holland’s Spidey dives to save her, but is intercepted by the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe). Immediately. Garfield’s Peter Parker springs into action, and succeeds in a way that he previously failed. He catches MJ… and remembers how he dropped his own love, Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) back in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. The look on Andrew’s face when Zendaya asks if he’s OK shatters my soul. Because I know that deep down, he’s not OK. But that rescue makes him a little bit better.
Relive the moment here:
When Andrew Garfield stopped by the ReelBlend podcast to discuss his new film We Live In Time, I had to sneak in a question about his run as Spider-Man. So I asked him about a moment he previously couldn’t discuss, which was the filming of Emma Stone’s death scene. Major spoiler. In the process, Garfield kept opening up about the similarities he encountered on Spider-Man: No Way Home, when he rescued Zendaya. As he told ReelBlend:
There’s a lot of emotional preparation that has to go into a scene like this. And few understand more than Andrew Garfield the emotional weight that the Spider-Man fandom carries for a moment like this. Gwen Stacy’s death in the Spider-Man comics was an industry altering moment. No matter what you think of Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2, that film does an incredible job with Gwen’s death, thanks in large part to Garfield selling it. But as he went on to explain to ReelBlend, there are technical aspects involved, and no matter how long you prepare, things inevitably can go wrong. Garfield said:
Ah, the magic of making movies. You really need to listen to the entire conversation with Andrew Garfield and his We Live in Time director John Crowley. It’s a great movie, and this is a great conversation.
Andrew Garfield has had a sneaky great career, as is evidenced in that interview. Forget Spider-Man, or the performance he gives in We Live In Time. He has The Social Network on his resume. He did Silence with Martin Scorsese, a film that we KNOW the director holds very dear. He was a revelation in Tick, Tick… Boom for Lin-Manuel Miranda, and he was Oscar nominated for that film, as well as Hacksaw Ridge. Phenomenal talent who, at 41, we expect to see incredible things from for decades to come.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Sean O’Connell is a journalist and CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor. Having been with the site since 2011, Sean interviewed myriad directors, actors and producers, and created ReelBlend, which he proudly cohosts with Jake Hamilton and Kevin McCarthy. And he's the author of RELEASE THE SNYDER CUT, the Spider-Man history book WITH GREAT POWER, and an upcoming book about Bruce Willis.