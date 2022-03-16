Dakota Johnson's Madame Web Movie Is Adding A Euphoria Star

It would appear that Zendaya is no longer the only cast member of the HBO series Euphoria who is a part of the ever-growing multiverse of Spider-Man-related movies. Today, it has been reported that Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie Howard on the hit show, has come aboard director S.J. Clarkson's Madame Web – the upcoming Spider-Man-related blockbuster that is set to star Dakota Johnson.

News of this development comes to us from Deadline, though news about the actor coming aboard is pretty much all that the report has to offer. It is not clear at this time who Sydney Sweeney will be playing in the movie, and that's partially an extension of the fact that very little is known about this Sony Marvel project in general.

Little has been revealed about the script by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, and it's expected that the feature will deviate from the source material considerably given that Dakota Johnson is playing a character who is an elderly woman with myasthenia gravis who requires a web-like life support system. The trade has word from insiders that the blockbuster will put particular focus on Madame Web's psychic powers and have her be "essentially Sony’s version of Doctor Strange."

As a rising star in her mid-20s, Sydney Sweeney joining the cast of an upcoming superhero movie was inevitable – just like Academy Award-nominee Ariana DeBose recently signing on for a supporting role in Sony's Kraven The Hunter. Madame Web will be Sweeney's first blockbuster, though she does have feature film experience, having had roles in movies including Under The Silver Lake with Andrew Garfield, Big Time Adolescence with Pete Davidson, and Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

Sydney Sweeney is much better known for her work on the small screen. In addition to her role on Euphoria, back in 2018 she had a role on The Handmaid's Tale and in the limited series Sharp Objects. Last year she was a part of the talented ensemble collected in the critically-acclaimed series The White Lotus.

The young actor has most recently been working on writer/director Tony Tost's upcoming crime drama National Anthem, which entered production last month and co-stars Halsey, Eric Dane, Simon Rex, Zahn McClarnon, and Paul Walter Hauser.

S.J. Clarkson came aboard Madame Web all the way back in May 2020, with the addition of Sydney Sweeney to the cast, the project is getting deeper into development. That being said, it's not yet clear when the movie will be heading into production, and Sony has not yet given the film a release date. Those details will come in time, so stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for all of the latest major updates.

In the meantime, you can check out all of the movies that are heading to the big screen and streaming in the rest of the year via our 2022 Movie Release Calendar.