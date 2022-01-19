Spider-Man: No Way Home Has Crossed Yet Another Box Office Milestone After A Month In Theaters

This past weekend, Spider-Man: No Way Home celebrated a month of playing in theaters, and to say that this latest Marvel Cinematic Universe installment has had a successful big screen run would be an understatement. In addition to being met with swarms of positive reviews, it’s also been making a killing in theaters that would be impressive even if we weren’t still living during a pandemic. Well, No Way Home has crossed yet another commercial milestone, because the latest Tom Holland-led Spider-Man adventure is now the fourth highest-grossing movie at the domestic box office of all time.

As of Monday, Spider-Man: No Way Home has made $702.7 million in domestic ticket sales (not adjusted for inflation), per THR. It has surpassed Black Panther, which made $700.4 million during its domestic run, and now only trails behind Avatar ($760.5 million), Avengers: Endgame ($858.4 million) and Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936.7 million) within this particular metric. That’s unquestionably impressive, though the outlet notes that No Way Home is unlikely to knock Avatar from third place, as the James Cameron’s movies earnings include more than $11 million that came from re-releases.

Globally speaking, Spider-Man: No Way Home has taken in upwards of $1.63 billion, making it the eighth highest-grossing movie worldwide, sandwiched between The Avengers and 2019’s The Lion King. Between the continued effects of the pandemic and No Way Home still not having been released in China, while it’s possible this superhero movie could surpass The Lion King and maybe even Jurassic World, its chances of cracking the top 5 are slim. Still, as has been made abundantly clear, No Way Home has already proven itself as a critical and commercial success several times over.

Taking place immediately after the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home, Spider-Man: No Way Home follows Tom Holland’s Peter Parker struggling with his secret identity being made public, to the point that he asks Doctor Strange to magically wipe that knowledge away. However, as a result of Peter interfering with that spell, people from other universes aware that Peter Parker and Spider-Man are one and the same were forcefully brought to the MCU, including Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus and Jamie Foxx’s Electro.

You can read through our Spider-Man: No Way Home ending guide and end-credits scenes breakdown to learn how this particular Spidey cinematic adventure concluded, but fans of this Web-Slinger can take comfort knowing this likely won’t be the last time we see him. A fourth MCU-set Spider-Man movie is in active development, and we can’t discount that Holland’s Peter Parker could continue popping up elsewhere in the MCU, just like he did in Captain America: Civil War and two Avengers movies.

In the meantime, the next Spider-Man movie on the horizon in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One), which drops on October 7. As far as the MCU’s future goes, keep track of what’s being lined up for theatrical release with our upcoming Marvel movies guide.