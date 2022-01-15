Kirsten Dunst On The Sweet Way She Plans To Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home lie ahead.

Spider-Man: No Way Home lived up to the massive hype, as it marked its place as one of the best Marvel movies to date. Financially, it also ended 2021 on a more than solid note, as the film is now approaching Avengers: Infinity War numbers . The movie brought back villains from past movies and saw the return of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, who both reprised their respective versions of Peter Parker for some multiversal action. Kirsten Dunst, who played Mary Jane in the original 2002 flick, did not appear, though her character was alluded to. And though the actress has yet to see it for herself, she did reveal the sweet way that she plans to watch it.

Kirsten Dunst has been busy as of late, as she's been discussing her SAG-nominated work in the acclaimed The Power of the Dog. Still, she is aware that her former co-star, Tobey Maguire, makes an appearance, so she's definitely set on watching it. The early movies were a major part of her career and still seem to hold a special place in the actress' heart. While talking to People, Dunst explained that she's planning to take a certain family member with her to see the movie:

I haven't. I'm sorry! … I know I have to. I know Tobey's in it and it's such a huge surprise and everyone's freaking out. I will. I'll eventually watch it. You know, I'll watch it with my son, because he's starting to get into Spider-Man stuff. There's, like, a little-kid version of Spider-Man that he watches, so maybe he'll watch it with me.

So it would seem that the actress plans watch the massive movie with her son, which is super cool. It's hard to deny, however, that it would've been cool to see her in the movie as well. When news and rumors about the multiversal nature of the threequel started making waves on the Internet, she was rumored to make an appearance . While that didn't actually pan out, Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker did provide an update on his relationship with MJ by revealing that they are still together.

Thanks to those early movies, the Bring It On alum became a major star, though she recently reflected on the pay disparity she had with her co-star. Nevertheless, she starred in all three of those classic films and likely would've appeared in the the fourth film , which ultimately didn’t materialize. But on the bright side, she was more than able to make her mark on cinematic history through the other installments.

Speaking of movie history, there seems to be a real push for Spider-Man: No Way Home to get an Oscar nomination for Best Picture , being that it was the highest-grossing movie of the year and had a huge cultural impact as a must-see event. The Academy nominated Black Panther in 2019, so the possibility isn't totally out of the question. And if it were to happen, it would likely compete against Kirsten Dunst’s The Power of the Dog in that same category. We'll just have to wait and see how things shake out but, in the meantime, let's hope she and her son are able to catch a showing of the fantastic superhero movie.