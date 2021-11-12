Kirsten Dunst Responds To Spider-Man: No Way Home Rumors

While comic book movies are everywhere, certain characters stand out as fan favorites. Spider-Man is definitely on this list, with Tom Holland currently playing Peter Parker in the MCU. We’re a month away from the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Kirsten Dunst recently responded to rumors about her returning as Mary Jane Watson.

Kirsten Dunst starred alongside Tobey Maguire in Sam Raimi’s original Spider-Man trilogy, making history as the first big screen Mary Jane. There are countless rumors about what’s going to happen in Jon Watts’ upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home, especially as the multiverse seems to be in play. Dunst has been the subject of some speculation, but has shut down those rumors, saying:

I'm not in that movie, no [laughs]. I know there's rumors, right?... No, I'm the only one [not in it]. 'Can't put an old girl in there!

Well, there you have it. It doesn’t seem like Kirsten Dunst has a role in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but she has a good sense of humor about the continued discourse . Of course, those rumors likely won’t stop until the highly anticipated threequel is finally in theaters.

Kirsten Dunst’s comments to Total Film (via The Direct ) might be disappointing to some Spider-Man fans out there who want to see more of Sam Raimi’s cast reunite on the big screen. The first trailer confirmed the return of Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, but it doesn’t looks like the OG Mary Jane will be back for Tom Holland’s upcoming threequel.

The rumors swirling around Spider-Man: No Way Home started when Jon Watts’ movie was still in production. Once Alfred Molina confirmed he was back as Doc Ock, it soon became clear the multiverse was in play. A number of villains have been confirmed, including the return of Spider-Man 3’s Sandman and Amazing Spider-Man 2’s Lizard. But fans are hoping to see even more beloved characters, including Kirsten Dunst’s Mary Jane Watson.

The first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home inspired more questions than it answered, with the multiverse only coming to play in the very final moments. Moviegoers have been eager for more footage , while Sony and Marvel seem to be holding their cards close to the chest. Check out the trailer below,

Perhaps the most popular rumor about Spider-Man: No Way Home is that the two former Peter Parker actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will join Tom Holland in an epic crossover moment. It’s a concept that’s been shut down countless times, but fans are still holding out hope. Although maybe we shouldn't expect Kirsten Dunst to pop up.