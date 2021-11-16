Kraven The Hunter: See What Aaron Taylor-Johnson Could Look Like As The Spider-Man Villain

It’s no secret that superhero movies are everywhere, with a number of studios creating their own cinematic universe. For Sony, a theatrical universe is being built around Spider-Man lore and characters, starting with Venom. One upcoming movie is Kraven the Hunter, which will star Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the title role. Now thanks to fan art we can see what the Avengers: Age of Ultron actor might look like as the iconic Spidey villain.

Sony has been making big moves to bring together its universe of Marvel characters, with the next installment being Jared Leto’s Morbius. Fans are excited for Kraven to come together, especially with such a killer talent attached to star. See what Aaron Taylor-Johnson might look like in the role below,

Is it 2023 yet? Because while comic book fans have seen Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the genre as Avengers: Age of Ultron’s Pietro Maximoff, this is another side of the actor completely. And it looks like he’ll be totally badass as the title character of Kraven the Hunter.

The above image comes to us from the Instagram of digital artist Aitesam Farooq. They’ve amassed over 178k followers on the social media platform, thanks to his epic renderings of beloved comic book characters. And given how killer his Kraven fan art is, you can certainly imagine why this following has built up. But the question is: what will he actually look like on the big screen?

Kraven is a fan favorite Spider-Man villain that has faced the web slinger countless times on the page, video games, and animated series. He’s an expert hunter, who believes that killing Peter Parker is the ultimate prize. Despite his popularity, the upcoming Sony blockbsuter will mark the first time this antagonist has been adapted for the big screen.

Of course, the biggest questions surrounding Kraven the Hunter is if/when Aaaron Taylor-Johnson’s villain will come face to face with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. The origin story will presumably set up the Marvel bad guy, but what fun is a Kraven story without Spidey? Fans have been waiting years to see the wall crawler finally cross over with Tom Hardy’s Venom, with Let There Be Carnage’s credits scene seemingly setting this up .

But there may be a barrier in the way of these highly anticipated crossovers. Tom Holland’s contract as Peter Parker is up after Spider-Man: No Way Home, and he’s seemingly interested in taking a break from the character. Another deal will likely need to be inked before we see him battle those villains, including Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Kraven the Hunter.