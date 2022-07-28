Looks Like Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Merch Has Revealed A New Variant Of The Web Slinger

Spider-Man has always been one of Marvel’s most popular characters. And luckily for fans, new stories about the web slinger are happening in two different blockbuster franchises. Fans are eager to see Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hit theaters, as the first animated movie Into the Spider-Verse was an Oscar winning hit. And it looks like some merch for the sequel has revealed a new variant for the wall crawler.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse focused on Miles Morales as he met with various alternate versions of Spider-Man. While that movie featured a handful of Spideys, the upcoming sequel Across the Spider-Verse is expected to bring more into the fold as well as the villain Spot . Now one of these newcomers might have been revealed thanks to merchandise: Spider-Punk. Some images of that merch made their way onto Twitter , check it out below:

Looks like Spider-Punk is going to join the fray in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. And he’s apparently going to be a significant enough role that fans will be able to purchase his signature mask and guitar when the movie’s merchandise is released in stores. What other variants might factor into this new animated story? It truly feels like the sky’s the limit, with the filmmakers previously joking that the movie has 240 characters .

This merchandise-related leak is sure to increase anticipation for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, as it confirms that we’ll be getting even more forms of the titular superhero in the upcoming blockbuster. And since the studio and audience are both on board for the multiversal action, there’s no telling who else might pop up in this mysterious sequel. The first 15 minutes of the movie were previously revealed at CinemaCon , which is also helping to buoy fan excitement

In the comics, Spider-Punk is a relatively new hero who was introduced back in 2015. His real name is Hobart Brown, yet another version of the web slinger who isn’t Peter Parker, Miles Morales, or Gwen Stacey. His main enemy is President Norman Osbourne, and his army of V.E.N.O.M. troops. His guitar is Spider-Punk’s signature weapon, and it looks like that’s going to ring true in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

As previously mentioned, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was a massive hit when it arrived in theaters in 2018. A box office and critical success, the movie ultimately won Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards ( although the acceptance speech was cut short ). The film featured an all-star cast of talent: Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Nicolas Cage, Lily Tomlin, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali and more. There was also a notable cameo by Oscar Isaac at the movie’s ending , whose role should be expanded in a future project. In reaction to the first movie’s success, two sequels and a spinoff were quickly greenlit by Sony, and it looks like those filmmakers will be crafting an even more expansive story with Across the Spider-Verse.